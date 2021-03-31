 
checkAd

UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Pricing of $700 Million of 5.500% Senior Notes Due 2029

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 01:29  |  42   |   |   

(NYSE:UWMC) – UWM Holdings Corporation (“UWMC”) announced today that its indirect subsidiary, United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (“UWM”), priced its offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). UWM expects the closing of the Notes to occur on April 7, 2021. The Notes will have an interest rate of 5.500% and will be issued at a price of 100% of their face value.

UWM intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay amounts outstanding under its MSR Facility and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will be offered in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction. This press release does not and will not constitute an offer to sell any of the Notes or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (“UWM”). UWM underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the offering of the Notes and the intended use of the net proceeds. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in UWM’s business and market conditions. UWM wishes to caution readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect UWM’s actual results and could cause UWM’s actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of UWM, including the risk that the offering of the Notes cannot be successfully completed. UWM undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

UWM Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Pricing of $700 Million of 5.500% Senior Notes Due 2029 (NYSE:UWMC) – UWM Holdings Corporation (“UWMC”) announced today that its indirect subsidiary, United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (“UWM”), priced its offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). UWM …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Dun & Bradstreet Launches New Solutions and Partnerships for Small Businesses
Li-Cycle Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection With Its Proposed ...
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
Cybin Announces Senior Management Changes to Lead Buildout of Development and Clinical Capabilities ...
Illumina Committed to Pursuing GRAIL Acquisition to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Multi-Cancer ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Offering of Senior Notes Due 2029