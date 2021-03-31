 
checkAd

CPS announces shareholder approval of a new Restricted Share Unit Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 01:33  |  45   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (“CPS” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CPS) is pleased to announce shareholder approval of a new Restricted Share Unit Plan (“RSU Plan”).

At the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on March 30, 2021 (the “Meeting”), the Company’s disinterested shareholders approved the resolution to adopt the new RSU Plan.

Under the new RSU Plan, restricted share units (“RSUs”) may be granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants. The RSU Plan permits the Company to either redeem RSUs for cash or issue common shares of the Company from treasury to satisfy all or any portion of a vested RSU award. The maximum number of common shares of the Company which are issuable upon the redemption of all RSUs under the RSU Plan is of 2,124,446 common shares of the Company which represents approximately 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the date of approval of the RSU Plan in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).

Further details regarding the RSU Plan are included in the management proxy circular of the Company, which was filed on SEDAR in connection with the Meeting.

About Canadian Premium Sand Inc.

The Company is developing its Wanipigow silica sand deposit and evaluating markets to support the basis for a sustainable float glass operation in Manitoba. The Company is a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “CPS”.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Canadian Premium Sand Inc.
Glenn Leroux
President and Chief Executive Officer
glenn.leroux@cpsmail.com

Investor Relations
IR@cpsmail.com
587.355.3714
www.canadianpremiumsand.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CPS announces shareholder approval of a new Restricted Share Unit Plan CALGARY, Alberta, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (“CPS” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CPS) is pleased to announce shareholder approval of a new Restricted Share Unit Plan (“RSU Plan”). At the Company’s annual and special …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
Amarin Receives European Commission (EC) Approval for VAZKEPA to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk
GameStop Appoints Chief Growth Officer
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration