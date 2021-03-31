 
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today provided an overview of the Company’s recent operational highlights, as well as upcoming milestones.

Operational highlights included:

  • Successful completion of US$110 million private placement, with pro-forma cash balance at December 31, 2020, of US$187.5 million

  • Private placement was led by US investor group SurgCenter Development (SurgCenter), one of the largest private operators of ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) in the US specializing in spine, orthopaedic and total joint procedures

  • Appointment of Philip J. Facchina, Chief Strategy Officer of SurgCenter, to the Mesoblast Board of Directors

  • Results from Phase 3 trial of rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID) in 404 patients with chronic low back pain (CLBP) due to degenerative disc disease (DDD) showed that a single injection of rexlemestrocel-L + hyaluronic acid (HA) carrier may provide at least two years of pain reduction, with opioid sparing activity in patients using opioids at baseline

  • Significant and durable reductions in CLBP through 24 months were seen across the entire evaluable study population, and greatest pain reduction was observed in the pre-specified population with CLBP of shorter duration than the study median of 68 months

  • The results indicate that treatment benefit may be greatest when inflammation is high and before irreversible fibrosis has occurred in the intervertebral disc

  • Results from Phase 3 trial of rexlemestrocel-L (REVASCOR) in 537 patients with chronic heart failure (CHF) with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (HFrEF) showed that a single dose of rexlemestrocel-L resulted in substantial reductions in heart attacks and strokes across the entire evaluable study population of NYHA class II and III patients and in significant and durable reduction in cardiac death in patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II disease

  • The results indicate that treatment benefit in patients with chronic heart failure may be greatest when inflammation is high and before irreversible heart muscle loss and fibrosis has occurred

  • Commencement of an investigator-led randomized, controlled study of remestemcel-L delivered by an endoscope directly to the areas of inflammation and tissue injury in up to 48 patients with medically refractory Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis
ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Philip J. Facchina, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal of SurgCenter Development, Joins Mesoblast Board
09.03.21
Mesoblast Closes US$110/A$138 Million Financing Led by US Strategic Investor Group
02.03.21
Mesoblast Completes US$110/A$138 Million Financing Led by US Strategic Investor Group

