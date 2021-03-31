Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 31.03.2021, 01:54 | 13 | 0 | 0 31.03.2021, 01:54 | NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today provided an overview of the Company’s recent operational highlights, as well as upcoming milestones.

Operational highlights included: Successful completion of US$110 million private placement, with pro-forma cash balance at December 31, 2020, of US$187.5 million





Private placement was led by US investor group SurgCenter Development (SurgCenter), one of the largest private operators of ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) in the US specializing in spine, orthopaedic and total joint procedures





Appointment of Philip J. Facchina, Chief Strategy Officer of SurgCenter, to the Mesoblast Board of Directors





Results from Phase 3 trial of rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID) in 404 patients with chronic low back pain (CLBP) due to degenerative disc disease (DDD) showed that a single injection of rexlemestrocel-L + hyaluronic acid (HA) carrier may provide at least two years of pain reduction, with opioid sparing activity in patients using opioids at baseline





Significant and durable reductions in CLBP through 24 months were seen across the entire evaluable study population, and greatest pain reduction was observed in the pre-specified population with CLBP of shorter duration than the study median of 68 months





The results indicate that treatment benefit may be greatest when inflammation is high and before irreversible fibrosis has occurred in the intervertebral disc





Results from Phase 3 trial of rexlemestrocel-L (REVASCOR) in 537 patients with chronic heart failure (CHF) with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (HFrEF) showed that a single dose of rexlemestrocel-L resulted in substantial reductions in heart attacks and strokes across the entire evaluable study population of NYHA class II and III patients and in significant and durable reduction in cardiac death in patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II disease





The results indicate that treatment benefit in patients with chronic heart failure may be greatest when inflammation is high and before irreversible heart muscle loss and fibrosis has occurred





Commencement of an investigator-led randomized, controlled study of remestemcel-L delivered by an endoscope directly to the areas of inflammation and tissue injury in up to 48 patients with medically refractory Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis







