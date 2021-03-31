Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance Program

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) announced today the addition of Ms. Alexia Sober as its Mercury Market and Grant Manager. Additionally, Ms. Sober is an active Board Member of the Comstock Foundation for History and Culture and serves as an appointed Storey County Planning Commissioner.



Ms. Sober brings extensive environmental and sustainability experience to Comstock. Ms. Sober has more than 15 years of collective experience in Policy Research and Compliance, Mining and Historical Archaeology, Collections Management and Curation, Entrepreneurship, Public Educational Outreach and Programming, as well as Community Organizing. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology from the University of Nevada, Reno, with honors, with an emphasis in Historical Archaeology and Museum Studies.