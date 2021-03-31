 
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance Program

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) announced today the addition of Ms. Alexia Sober as its Mercury Market and Grant Manager. Additionally, Ms. Sober is an active Board Member of the Comstock Foundation for History and Culture and serves as an appointed Storey County Planning Commissioner.

Ms. Sober brings extensive environmental and sustainability experience to Comstock. Ms. Sober has more than 15 years of collective experience in Policy Research and Compliance, Mining and Historical Archaeology, Collections Management and Curation, Entrepreneurship, Public Educational Outreach and Programming, as well as Community Organizing. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology from the University of Nevada, Reno, with honors, with an emphasis in Historical Archaeology and Museum Studies.

Mr. Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO, said, “We are very pleased to welcome Alexia Sober to Comstock’s management team. Her mining industry and historical archaeology experience makes her a valuable and productive addition to our company and our stakeholders, especially as we implement our environment enhancing projects focused on scarce strategic precious metals and commercialize our environment-enhancing, clean mercury technologies.”

Prior to joining Comstock, Ms. Sober has held roles as a pioneer for internships, curriculum implementation, collections management, tour guide, and educational program director among other duties, at the Nevada State Museum, as the Assistant to the Curator of Education. As an Abandoned Mine Lands Archaeologist for Federal Lands and CERCLA Superfund sites, she assessed cultural and hazardous features for treatment recommendations following federal compliance protocols and presented safety awareness and assessment practices in public and peer forums. She also held roles as the Assistant Director at St. Mary’s Art Center in historic Virginia City, Nevada, Owner, and Operator of two successful restaurants, and Research Associate at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Mr. De Gasperis, concluded, “Ms. Sober’s background stems from the driving principle that active community involvement and education play a critical role in long-term resource sustainability and historic preservation. She has founded community organizations and created educational curriculum to cultivate inclusive access to broaden the knowledge base for all stakeholders.”

