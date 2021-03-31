SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020

SOL Global Investments Corp. ("SOL Global" or the "Company") (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) is pleased to provide its investors with audited financials for the year ended November 30, 2020 and a general operational update concerning the Company’s assets and investments. All figures in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Audited Year-End Results