SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 02:45  |  66   |   |   

SOL Global Investments Corp. ("SOL Global" or the "Company") (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) is pleased to provide its investors with audited financials for the year ended November 30, 2020 and a general operational update concerning the Company’s assets and investments. All figures in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Audited Year-End Results

  • For the year-ended November 30, 2020, the Company recorded a positive net income of $98 million VS Year-end November 30, 2019 loss of ($103) million. This represents a favourable change of $201.4 million.
  • Total gain from investments totalled $139.0 million for the year-ended November 30, 2020, compared to loss of ($113.2) million for the eight-month period ended November 30, 2019. This represents a favourable change of $252.2 million between periods.
  • The Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share is equal to $3.51 at November 30, 2020 VS $1.70 at November 30, 2019.
  • SOL Global has significantly strengthened its asset base as compared to previous years when market multiples were higher. The gains reported in the financial statements are reflective of material operational improvements and growth in the underlying investments.

The Company’s financial statements for the quarter ended February 28, 2021 will be released on April 30, 2021

  • Forward looking guidance into the Company’s Q1 results:
    • The reverse takeover transaction of Majesta Minerals Inc. (“Majesta”) by Verano Holdings LLC (“Verano”), resulted in a significant portion of the approximately 25.2 million shares received being freely-tradeable.
    • Bluma Wellness Inc. (“Bluma”) announces sale to Cresco Labs Inc. (“Cresco Labs”)
    • The stock of Engine Media Holdings Inc. (formerly Torque Esports Corp.) (“Engine Media”) gained over 60%
  • The estimated NAV is expected to be between $6.40 and $7.80
    • In calculating this preliminary conservative range, significant discounts were applied as fair value adjustments for lack of liquidity and trade restrictions, minority control positions, and other relevant factors. This range is an estimate and may differ from the final Q1 results.

Verano Operational Update

