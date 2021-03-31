 
The Parent Company Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Information Form

TPCO Holding Corp. (“The Parent Company” or the “Company”) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF), formerly Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp., today announced the filing of its Annual Information Form (“AIF”) for the year ended December 31, 2020 on SEDAR.

An electronic copy of the AIF may be obtained on The Parent Company’s website at theparent.co, or on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About The Parent Company

The Parent Company (TPCO Holding Corp.) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF) is California’s leading vertically integrated cannabis company combining best-in-class operations with leading voices in popular culture and social impact. The Parent Company brings together global icon and entrepreneur Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, entertainment powerhouse ROC NATION, California’s leading direct-to-consumer platform CALIVA, and leading cannabis and hemp manufacturer, LEFT COAST VENTURES, to form a cannabis industry leader for the post-prohibition era. Chief Visionary Officer Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, one of the most recognized and celebrated entrepreneurs of our time, will guide The Parent Company’s brand strategy in partnership with Roc Nation, the world’s preeminent entertainment company with a roster of culture-making artists, athletes and influencers. The brands we build together will pave a new path forward for a legacy rooted in equity, access, and justice.

For more information, please visit www.theparent.co.

Wertpapier


