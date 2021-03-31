 
Coursera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

31.03.2021, 03:00  |  38   |   |   

Coursera, Inc. (“Coursera”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 15,730,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $33.00 per share. The offering includes 14,664,776 shares of common stock to be issued and sold by Coursera and 1,065,224 shares of common stock to be sold by the selling stockholders. The shares are expected to begin trading on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “COUR” on March 31, 2021. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $483.9 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. Coursera will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders. The offering is expected to close on April 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Coursera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,359,500 additional shares of common stock at the initial price to the public, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank are acting as additional bookrunners, and KeyBanc Capital Markets, Raymond James, Stifel, Truist Securities, William Blair, D.A. Davidson & Co., Needham & Company, Loop Capital Markets, and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective on March 30, 2021 by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 77 million registered learners. Coursera partners with over 200 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. More than 6,000 institutions have used Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students, including in high-demand fields such as data science, technology, and business.



