Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced the filing of the Company’s 2021 Sustainability Report (the “2021 Sustainability Report” or the “Report”). The 2021 Sustainability Report outlines the Company’s achievements in 2020 and provides guidance on the Company’s sustainability efforts for 2021. The Report is available on the Company’s website at www.kl.gold. All dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated.



The Report highlights the significant progress achieved by the Company during the past year in the areas of sustainability and responsible mining. Among key initiatives discussed are: