Finning Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

“The job of building and powering a better world does not stop despite the challenges of COVID-19. We are proud of the way we continue to support our employees, customers, and communities through the pandemic as an essential service provider,” said Scott Thomson, President and CEO of Finning International.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”, the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) announced today the release of our 2020 Sustainability Report detailing our progress in people, safety, environment, product stewardship, communities, and ethics and governance.

“With the sustainability strategy embedded in our products and services, we are focused on being an even more responsible partner to help our customers transition to a low-carbon economy and take better care of the communities we serve. We are committed to reducing our absolute GHG emissions by 20% by 2027 from our 2017 baseline.”

Key highlights in our 2020 Sustainability Report include:

Reduced our total injury frequency by 35% from 2019;

Scored 9 points above the Inclusive Culture global high performing company norm in our annual employee experience survey;

Recycled 9,985 tonnes of non-hazardous and 2,696 tonnes of hazardous waste;

Increased the number of components remanufactured at our OEM facility by 12% from 2017, and diverted 2,903 tonnes of metal from scrap yards or landfills, which is equivalent to the weight of 34 Boeing 747 airplanes;

Helped customers reduce their environmental footprint with emissions-reduced products such as Tier 4 equipment, which provides a 90% reduction in emissions (NOx and particulate matter) compared to Tier 3 standards, Dynamic Gas Blending engines for non-power applications that displace diesel consumption by up to 85%, and other lower carbon and renewable power solutions;

Engaged more than 100,000 youth through STEM partnerships;

Released our Indigenous Guiding Principles in Canada;

4Refuel had zero significant spills while pumping 860,941,022 litres of fuel in 2020.

We are evolving the way we disclose climate-related risks and opportunities. As a first step, we aligned our sustainability report with some of the requirements of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and we mapped our disclosures to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) requirements for the industry that most closely reflects our business: Industrial Machinery & Goods. We are working to further align our future reports with TCFD and SASB standards and continue to provide more transparency on our climate-related risks and opportunities.

Our sustainability report is complemented by our Sustainability Roadmap and a Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) supplemental information package, which outlines our governance around sustainability, stakeholder engagement, material sustainability topics, and management approach. These documents are available on www.finning.com/sustainability.

CONTACT INFORMATION: Amanda Hobson Elisha McCallum SVP, Investor Relations and Treasury Director, Global Communications (604) 331-4865 (778) 668-0185 Amanda.Hobson@finning.com elisha.mccallum@finning.com www.finning.com

ABOUT FINNING:

Finning International Inc. is the world’s largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivaled service to customers for more than 85 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.



