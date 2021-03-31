ProQR Prices $90 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
LEIDEN, Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 13,846,154 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $6.50 per share. All of the shares are being offered by ProQR. In addition, ProQR has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,076,923 additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $90 million, assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.
Citigroup and Evercore ISI are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Stifel and Cantor are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. JMP Securities is acting as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as co-manager for the offering. The offering is expected to close on April 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
A shelf registration statement on Form F-3 relating to the offered ordinary shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 7, 2018, which was declared effective on November 19, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146, or by email at prospectus@citi.com; Evercore ISI, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200 or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com. You may also obtain these documents free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
