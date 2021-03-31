ProQR Prices $90 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

LEIDEN, Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 13,846,154 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $6.50 per share. All of the shares are being offered by ProQR. In addition, ProQR has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,076,923 additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $90 million, assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.

Citigroup and Evercore ISI are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Stifel and Cantor are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. JMP Securities is acting as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as co-manager for the offering. The offering is expected to close on April 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.