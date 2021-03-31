Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a USD 60 million term loan financing and USD 10 million equity financing with leading Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual

 
Maha has signed a Loan Agreement and Equity Subscription with Brazilian Investment Bank Banco BTG Pactual S.A. for total proceeds of USD 70 million, before customary fees and expenses.  The proceeds will be used to redeem the outstanding SEK 300 million bond and to further accelerate and fund the Company’s oil and gas production expansion program.

With reference to the press release dated 4 February 2021, Maha Energy AB ("Maha" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement with Banco BTG Pactual S.A. (“BTG Pactual”) in respect of a USD 70 million financing (the “Financing”).

The Financing consists of a four-year senior secured term loan of USD 60 million (the “Term Loan”) and a USD 10 million equity private placement (the “Private Placement”) through issuance of 7,470,491 new shares, at a price of SEK 11.59 per share, representing a 10% discount to the last 15 days volume weighted average share price.

The USD 60 million Term Loan will be amortized in stages over the 4 year period commencing 15 months after closing of the loan agreement. The Term Loan will carry a stepwise interest rate of 12.75% to 13.5% post disbursement.

Subject to completion, the net proceeds from the Financing will be used to refinance Maha’s SEK 300 million bond debt due on 29 May, 2021, finance capital expenditures across Maha’s asset portfolio and general corporate purposes.

“We are very pleased that BTG Pactual, Latin Americas largest investment bank, has decided to partner up with Maha to grow the Company further.  We have quadrupled our oil and gas production since we obtained the SEK 300 million bond in 2017, and with this capital infusion, we have a clear road map to quadruple it again.  We are happy to welcome BTG Pactual to the Maha shareholder family.”  said Jonas Lindvall, CEO of Maha Energy.

