 
checkAd

EarthRenew Announces Strong Electricity Generation Revenue for First 2 Months of 2021, Easily Surpassing the Same Period Last Year; Enel-X Agreement for Operating Reserves

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 06:00  |  71   |   |   

Highlights:

  • The Strathmore Plant generated an estimated $342,727 in settlement revenue from electricity sales so far in 2021, with a 77% gross margin.
  • The unique combination of cold temperatures coupled with storms impacting grid supplies created significant demand for peak power capacity in the first two months of this year.
  • By comparison, the Strathmore Plant generated direct revenue of $118,222 for the first two months of 2020, signalling a significant jump from the same period last year.
  • EarthRenew has executed an agreement with Enel-X to participate in an operating reserves program.

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”), a Canadian company focused on regenerative agriculture solutions with a secondary revenue source from electricity production, today announced impressive revenue generation from its power production facility in Strathmore, Alberta (the “Strathmore Plant”) for the first 2 months of 2021. The Strathmore Plant is capable of generating up to 4 MW per hour by using low-cost natural gas to run the Rolls Royce turbine.

For January and February 2021, EarthRenew generated 845.17 MWh of electricity which it sold into the provincial grid for an estimated $342,727 in electricity sales revenue, substantially surpassing settlement revenue for the same period in 2020 of $118,222. Due to its operation as a peaking plant (whereby electricity is only supplied by the plant to the electrical grid if certain minimum power price thresholds are met), the Strathmore Plant was able to generate a 77% gross margin on electricity production.

CEO Keith Driver commented, “Freezing temperatures pushed up demand for electricity throughout the early months of 2021. Additionally, severe storms at the site of provincial and country interconnection points impacted supply to our own province providing the opportunity for us to fill a supply gap in the system as people rushed to warm their houses. While this combination of events was opportune, we were delighted to be able to take advantage of the supply drop and generate unexpected revenue that we can apply to our operations. As we come out of COVID, we see increasing electricity demand continue to drive-up electricity pricing.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EarthRenew Announces Strong Electricity Generation Revenue for First 2 Months of 2021, Easily Surpassing the Same Period Last Year; Enel-X Agreement for Operating Reserves Highlights: The Strathmore Plant generated an estimated $342,727 in settlement revenue from electricity sales so far in 2021, with a 77% gross margin.The unique combination of cold temperatures coupled with storms impacting grid supplies created …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
Amarin Receives European Commission (EC) Approval for VAZKEPA to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk
GameStop Appoints Chief Growth Officer
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration