EarthRenew Announces Strong Electricity Generation Revenue for First 2 Months of 2021, Easily Surpassing the Same Period Last Year; Enel-X Agreement for Operating Reserves

The Strathmore Plant generated an estimated $342,727 in settlement revenue from electricity sales so far in 2021, with a 77% gross margin.

The unique combination of cold temperatures coupled with storms impacting grid supplies created significant demand for peak power capacity in the first two months of this year.

By comparison, the Strathmore Plant generated direct revenue of $118,222 for the first two months of 2020, signalling a significant jump from the same period last year.

EarthRenew has executed an agreement with Enel-X to participate in an operating reserves program.

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”), a Canadian company focused on regenerative agriculture solutions with a secondary revenue source from electricity production, today announced impressive revenue generation from its power production facility in Strathmore, Alberta (the “Strathmore Plant”) for the first 2 months of 2021. The Strathmore Plant is capable of generating up to 4 MW per hour by using low-cost natural gas to run the Rolls Royce turbine.

For January and February 2021, EarthRenew generated 845.17 MWh of electricity which it sold into the provincial grid for an estimated $342,727 in electricity sales revenue, substantially surpassing settlement revenue for the same period in 2020 of $118,222. Due to its operation as a peaking plant (whereby electricity is only supplied by the plant to the electrical grid if certain minimum power price thresholds are met), the Strathmore Plant was able to generate a 77% gross margin on electricity production.

CEO Keith Driver commented, “Freezing temperatures pushed up demand for electricity throughout the early months of 2021. Additionally, severe storms at the site of provincial and country interconnection points impacted supply to our own province providing the opportunity for us to fill a supply gap in the system as people rushed to warm their houses. While this combination of events was opportune, we were delighted to be able to take advantage of the supply drop and generate unexpected revenue that we can apply to our operations. As we come out of COVID, we see increasing electricity demand continue to drive-up electricity pricing.”