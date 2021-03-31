Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD

It is with great sadness that the company has learned of the passing of Dr. Martin, whose scientific vision and leadership helped transform the lives of millions of patients and shape Gilead into the company that it is today. John began his career at Gilead in 1990, as vice president of Research & Development. As chief executive officer from 1996 through 2016, he steered the company through a period of remarkable growth.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today released the following statement on the death of John C. Martin, PhD, who served as the company’s chief executive officer from 1996 to 2016 and as its chairman from 2008 to 2019.

“John’s legacy will be felt for generations to come, living on through the scientific progress made under his leadership and the programs he championed that expanded access to medications for people around the world,” said Daniel O’Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gilead Sciences. “On behalf of all of us at Gilead, I extend our deepest condolences to John’s family.”

