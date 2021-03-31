 
Chances to connect with China's optoelectronic suppliers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 06:32  |  50   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOE (China International Optoelectronic Exposition), known as the gateway to China's optoelectronic market, is an annual one-stop sourcing event for global buyers from optoelectronics application industries including ICT, consumer electronics, advanced manufacturing, semiconductor processing, sensing and measurement, defense and security, lighting & display, energy and medical.

Solutions to your sourcing demands in China's optoelectronic products

At the beginning of 2020, the pandemic hit the global economy and caused a severe impact on international business. It is difficult for overseas buyers to source China's optoelectronic products and find new suppliers due to the limits of international transportation. Then, CIOE launched the overseas buyer sourcing requirement collection service to help foreign buyers who have sourcing needs to Chinese products and demands to find new Chinese suppliers.

This free of charge service will only take you 3 minutes to sign up here. CIOE will match your sourcing needs to CIOE's exhibitors based on the required products. Also, CIOE has prepared CIOE 2020 visitor Guide and CIOE 2020 Exhibitor List for your reference before submitting the survey. Moreover, featuring over thousands of China's optoelectronic companies, hot sellers in optoelectronic industry include optical fibers, optical transceiver, optical communications chips and materials, lasers, optical lens & camera modules, machine vision, AR/VR, LiDAR, fiber optic sensor, and millimeter wave radar will be showcased at CIOE 2021 in September at Shenzhen World.

CIOE sincerely hopes the one-month CIOE 2021 Overseas Sourcing Requirement Collection Service will benefit our global buyers and provide a highly efficient platform to connect with Chinese companies. If you have demands on optoelectronic products and target Chinese optoelectronic enterprises, do not miss out the chance to submit your needs before May 1st.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1477086/Solutions_sourcing_demands_China_s_optoelectronic_products.jpg



Disclaimer

