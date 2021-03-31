 
STRATEC WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH AND SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED PROFITABILITY IN 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.03.2021, 06:55  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-News: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
STRATEC WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH AND SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED PROFITABILITY IN 2020

31.03.2021 / 06:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STRATEC WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH AND SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED PROFITABILITY IN 2020

- Consolidated sales at constant currency up by 18.4% to € 250.1 million in 2020; 
nominal: +16.8% (2019: € 214.2 million)

- Adjusted EBIT in 2020 increases by 42.6% to € 41.7 million (2019: € 29.3 million)

- Adjusted EBIT margin in 2020 improves by 300 basis points to 16.7% (2019: 13.7%)

- New product launches and well-stocked development pipeline underpin long-term growth prospects

- Further sales growth and rising profitability expected for 2021

Birkenfeld, March 31, 2021

STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 with the publication of its 2020 Annual Report.

KEY FIGURES 1

€ 000s 2020 20192 Change Q4|2020 Q4|20192 Change
Sales 250,099 214,157 +16.8% 71,017 55,821 +27.2%
Adj. EBITDA 51,978 38,670 +34.4% 16,157 11,894 +35.8%
Adj. EBITDA margin (%) 20.8 18.1 +270 bps 22.8 21.3 +150 bps
Adj. EBIT 41,713 29,259 +42.6% 13,592 9,274 +46.6%
Adj. EBIT margin (%) 16.7 13.7 +300 bps 19.1 16.6 +250 bps
Adj. consolidated net income3 35,218 24,070 +46.3% 11,453 8,139 +40.7%
Adj. earnings per share (€)3 2.92 2.01 +45.3% 0.95 0.68 +39.7%
Earnings per share (€)3 2.36 1.19 +98.3% 0.81 0.46 +76.1%
 

Adj. = adjusted

Disclaimer

DGAP-News: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
STRATEC WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH AND SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED PROFITABILITY IN 2020
31.03.2021 / 06:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

