STRATEC WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH AND SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED PROFITABILITY IN 2020
- Consolidated sales at constant currency up by 18.4% to € 250.1 million in 2020;
nominal: +16.8% (2019: € 214.2 million)
- Adjusted EBIT in 2020 increases by 42.6% to € 41.7 million (2019: € 29.3 million)
- Adjusted EBIT margin in 2020 improves by 300 basis points to 16.7% (2019: 13.7%)
- New product launches and well-stocked development pipeline underpin long-term growth prospects
- Further sales growth and rising profitability expected for 2021
Birkenfeld, March 31, 2021
STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 with the publication of its 2020 Annual Report.
KEY FIGURES 1
|€ 000s
|2020
|20192
|Change
|Q4|2020
|Q4|20192
|Change
|Sales
|250,099
|214,157
|+16.8%
|71,017
|55,821
|+27.2%
|Adj. EBITDA
|51,978
|38,670
|+34.4%
|16,157
|11,894
|+35.8%
|Adj. EBITDA margin (%)
|20.8
|18.1
|+270 bps
|22.8
|21.3
|+150 bps
|Adj. EBIT
|41,713
|29,259
|+42.6%
|13,592
|9,274
|+46.6%
|Adj. EBIT margin (%)
|16.7
|13.7
|+300 bps
|19.1
|16.6
|+250 bps
|Adj. consolidated net income3
|35,218
|24,070
|+46.3%
|11,453
|8,139
|+40.7%
|Adj. earnings per share (€)3
|2.92
|2.01
|+45.3%
|0.95
|0.68
|+39.7%
|Earnings per share (€)3
|2.36
|1.19
|+98.3%
|0.81
|0.46
|+76.1%
Adj. = adjusted
