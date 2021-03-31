 
DGAP-News Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert remains on a growth path: Revenue and earnings increased in a challenging market environment

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.03.2021, 06:57  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend
Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert remains on a growth path: Revenue and earnings increased in a challenging market environment

31.03.2021 / 06:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Revenue grows by 2 percent to EUR 795 million despite temporary closures of production facilities in April 2020;
- Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 67.7 million more than 4 percent above the previous year; adjusted EBITDA margin at 8.5 percent;
- Proposed dividend of EUR 1.50 per share;
- Outlook for 2021: A booming market - revenue expected to increase by 20 - 22%.

Jandelsbrunn, Germany. Knaus Tabbert, a leading manufacturer of leisure vehicles in Europe, increased its revenue and earnings despite the challenging financial year 2020. In the year of its IPO, the company reported sales of EUR 794.6 million, an increase of around 2 per cent compared to the previous year (2019: EUR 780.4 million). In the second half of the year, Knaus Tabbert was thus able to accelerate production to deliver better financial performance than in 2019 despite the revenue shortfall from April caused by the coronavirus. Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 67.7 million, up 4.1 percent on the previous year's figure of approximately EUR 65.0 million.

"The strong demand for leisure vehicles picked up again in this exceptional year. Once again, we have shown that our production system enables us to respond to short-term changes. As a result, by the end of the year we had made up for the production backlog that arose in April, and even slightly exceeded our sales expectations," explains Wolfgang Speck, CEO of Knaus Tabbert. "The long-term trend towards personalised and eco-friendly travel will continue to fuel demand for our products. With the IPO and the significant expansion of our capacities, we will remain on course for future growth."

Strong demand for caravanning boosts revenue in the reporting period

The premium segment, comprising the Knaus, Tabbert, Weinsberg and T@B brands, recorded an increase in revenue to EUR 687.3 million (previous year: EUR 684.9 million). In the luxury segment, which is served by the Morelo brand, Knaus Tabbert increased revenue significantly by 12.4 percent to EUR 107.3 million.

