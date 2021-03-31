Adler Group S.A.: Resilient business - trusted for the future

Fully integrated German residential real estate platform with total assets of €15bn

ESG implemented as one of our three key strategic pillars

Strong performance of rental portfolio with like-for-like rental growth outside Berlin of +3.9% and a sustained low vacancy rate in top 13 locations of 2.3%

EPRA NRV stood at €6.0bn equating to EPRA NRV per share of €51.38

Since the end of 2019, €4.0bn of equity and debt was issued and refinanced leading to significant improvement of all of our debt KPIs, most importantly WACD which as of today stands at 2.57%

The company plans to propose a dividend equal to 50% of FFO 1 equal to DPS of €0.46 per share

Total synergies of €112.8m realized ahead of the plan and exceeded the guidance of €78-92m for FY 2020

Management introducing 2021 guidance, generating €325-339m of NRI and €127-133m of FFO1

Berlin, 31 March 2021 - After the successful consolidation with ADLER Real Estate ("ADLER") and Consus Real Estate ("Consus"), Adler Group is now strongly positioned as a fully integrated German residential real estate platform. We hold and manage 69,722 residential units with an additional 10,000 units under development in Germany's top 7 cities, valued at €1.3bn GAV which makes us one of Germany's top housing providers. Our focus on the development of large and innovative neighbourhoods will further enhance our efficiency with regards to the management of our portfolio, which will in turn lead to higher margins and improved profitability.

In the year under review we achieved a number of major milestones. Capital structure was strengthened following the successful completion of a €457m rights issue with 98% take-up. Over the course of the year, we realised a substantial refinancing program to streamline the overall capital structure of the group. We successfully placed two bonds of €400m each that allowed us to re-finance existing short-term liabilities. In 2020, we refinanced debt and equity worth €2.0bn, with a further €2.0bn since the end of 2020, thereby extending our maturity profile and bringing down cost of debt at the group level.