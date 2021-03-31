 
checkAd

DGAP-News ADLER Real Estate AG: Business year 2020 successfully closed

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.03.2021, 07:00  |  64   |   |   

DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
ADLER Real Estate AG: Business year 2020 successfully closed

31.03.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADLER Real Estate: Business year 2020 successfully closed

Berlin, March 31, 2021 - ADLER Real Estate AG has closed the business year 2020 successfully as part of the new ADLER Group. Although net rental income fell slightly year on year following reductions in the property portfolio, both FFO I and EPRA NRV increased further.

Net rental income declined slightly due to reduction in property portfolio

Net rental income amounted to EUR 239.7 million in 2020 and was thus 3.6% below the comparable prior-year figure. This development is mainly due to the fact that the commercial portfolio of BCP which was sold in 2019 did not further contribute to rental income in 2020 and, in addition, the number of rental units also declined in the course of the business year in the course of further portfolio optimisation. At the same time, operational KPI's such as the vacancy rate and the average monthly rent per sqm improved further in 2020.

As a consequence, earnings from property lettings fell slightly. As income from fair value adjustments - partly due to Corona - was also lower than in the previous year, earnings declined overall.

FFO I improved by 1.8%

Notwithstanding the decline in sales and earnings, FFO I proved to be robust compared to the previous year and increased by 1.8 percent to EUR 85.9 million.

EPRA NRV increased by 5.3%

The EPRA NRV (excluding goodwill, fully diluted and taking into account the capital increase resolved at the beginning of October 2020) amounted to EUR 2.3 billion at the end of 2020 and was thus 5.3% above the comparable prior-year level.

Since the Adler Group took over the majority of ADLER shares in mid-2020, ADLER has been part of Adler Group. The IFRS consolidated financial statements of ADLER Real Estate AG are therefore fully consolidated in the IFRS consolidated financial statements of Adler Group S.A.

Seite 1 von 4
ADLER Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ADLER Real Estate AG: Business year 2020 successfully closed DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Results ADLER Real Estate AG: Business year 2020 successfully closed 31.03.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ADLER Real Estate: Business year …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home 2020 Jahresergebnis über Markterwartungen
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Stellungnahme des Vorstands der Eyemaxx Real Estate AG im Vorfeld der ...
DGAP-News: De Grey Mining Ltd.: Neue in Scherzone beherbergte Goldentdeckung in Gillies auf Farno JV
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Widerstandsfähiges Geschäft - vertrauensvoll in die Zukunft
DGAP-News: Prospect Resources Limited: Lycopodium erhält Auftrag für eine optimierte Machbarkeitsstudie
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Umsatz- und EBITDA-Wachstum im Corona-Jahr 2020. Dividendenerhöhung und optimistische ...
EQS-Adhoc: 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Shareholders approve all proposals
Tier 1 US LED Manufacturer selects AIXTRON's AIX G5+ C for Micro LEDs Micro LED technology is on ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
AURELIUS Group: AURELIUS übernimmt Bring Frigo von Posten Norge
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG: Das Jahr 2020 erfolgreich abgeschlossen (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG: Das Jahr 2020 erfolgreich abgeschlossen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
1.316
ADLER Real Estate -- heiße Empfehlung
20.09.20
2
Ado-Tochter Adler Real Estate verkauft rund 5000 Wohnungen