VARTA AG: VARTA AG achieves record results, announces cylindrical lithium-ion high-performance cell

VARTA AG achieves record results, announces cylindrical lithium-ion high-performance cell

Highly dynamic growth of around 140% in Group revenue to approximately € 870m.



Organic revenue growth excluding first-time consolidation of VARTA Consumer amounts to around 47%. Adjusted EBITDA rises by roughly 147% to approximately € 241m. Adjusted EBITDA margin improves to around 27.7%. Microbatteries & Solutions segment records very strong fiscal year performance. Very positive development in the Household Batteries segment.



Start of dividend payments: Roughly € 100m to be paid out.



Development of cylindrical lithium-ion cells is well on course and being met with high customer interest. Promising outlook for 2021: Revenue and profit will once again increase in fiscal year 2021:

Adjusted EBITDA margin to improve to around 30%.



Ellwangen, 31st March, 2021. VARTA AG can look back with satisfaction on a year in which the Company recorded historic financial results. There was organic growth of 50% in revenue, while the increase in absolute terms totaled 140%. In this context, adjusted EBITDA improved by around € 150m. The guidance, which had already been raised twice in the previous year, has once again been exceeded. The technology company based in Ellwangen (Baden-Württemberg/Germany) is also very optimistic for the current fiscal year. VARTA's revenue and profit will increase further on the back of an anticipated strong second half of the year. At year-end at the Ellwangen site, a high-performance lithium-ion round cell in 21700 format will be manufactured on a pilot production line. These cells offer advantages for applications such as power tools but can also be used for concepts in the automotive sector. As previously announced, in light of an exceptional fiscal year, the Executive Board has resolved to make dividend payments totaling around € 100m to shareholders. The dividend totals € 2.48 per share, although approval from the Annual General Meeting in June is still pending.