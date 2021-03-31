DGAP-News VARTA AG: VARTA AG achieves record results, announces cylindrical lithium-ion high-performance cell
|
DGAP-News: VARTA AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Corporate News on final figures 2020
VARTA AG achieves record results, announces cylindrical lithium-ion high-performance cell
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ellwangen, 31st March, 2021. VARTA AG can look back with satisfaction on a year in which the Company recorded historic financial results. There was organic growth of 50% in revenue, while the increase in absolute terms totaled 140%. In this context, adjusted EBITDA improved by around € 150m. The guidance, which had already been raised twice in the previous year, has once again been exceeded. The technology company based in Ellwangen (Baden-Württemberg/Germany) is also very optimistic for the current fiscal year. VARTA's revenue and profit will increase further on the back of an anticipated strong second half of the year. At year-end at the Ellwangen site, a high-performance lithium-ion round cell in 21700 format will be manufactured on a pilot production line. These cells offer advantages for applications such as power tools but can also be used for concepts in the automotive sector. As previously announced, in light of an exceptional fiscal year, the Executive Board has resolved to make dividend payments totaling around € 100m to shareholders. The dividend totals € 2.48 per share, although approval from the Annual General Meeting in June is still pending.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare