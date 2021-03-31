 
DGAP-News Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives 63 MW order from Lithuania

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives 63 MW order from Lithuania

Hamburg, 31 March 2021. Ignitis Group, Lithuania's state-owned energy holding company, has contracted the Nordex Group to supply 14 N149/4.0-4.5 turbines. The Delta4000 series turbines are projected for the 63 MW "Mazeikiai" wind farm in the north-west of the country. The contract also includes a premium service contract of the turbines for 15 years.

The infrastructure works are scheduled to start in the middle of the current year, with the delivery and installation of the turbines scheduled for 2022. In order to generate the highest yields at the site with average annual wind speeds of 7 m/s, the Nordex Group will install the turbines on tubular steel towers - eight with hub heights of 155 metres and six with hub heights of 145 metres. After completion, the turbines will be operated in the 4.5 MW mode.

Already since the end of 2015, 27 Nordex turbines namely N117/2400 and N117/3000 with a capacity of more than 69 MW are producing green electricity in the Baltic Republic.

About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed more than 32 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 4.6 billion in 2020. The Company currently has more than 8,500 employees. The Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India and Mexico. Its product portfolio is mainly focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.

