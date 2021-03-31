DGAP-News: HolidayCheck Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results HolidayCheck Group AG: HolidayCheck Group AG publishes annual results for 2020 together with outlook for the financial year 2021 31.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, Germany, 31 March 2021 - The Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting global travel warnings and restrictions had a massive impact on HolidayCheck Group AG in the financial year 2020. Above all, demand for package holidays collapsed almost entirely. Despite a temporary recovery in demand for hotels and package holidays over the second and third quarters of the year under review, bookings picked up only slightly and even in this period remained well below 2019 levels.

At the same time, many bookings made in 2019 and in the first quarter of 2020 for holidays in 2020 had to be cancelled. As a precautionary measure, to avoid a similar situation in the financial year 2021 as far as possible, 69 percent of booking sales received in the fourth quarter of 2020 for holidays departing in 2021 has not been recorded as revenue.

All this contributed to a substantial decline in the HolidayCheck Group's revenue and earnings in the year under review.

In financial 2020, driven by the need to protect its liquidity position, HolidayCheck Group AG responded by implementing a series of comprehensive cost-saving measures in every area. At the same time, partly through the sale of its Dutch subsidiaries and a successful cash capital increase in February 2021, the company took steps to ensure that the Group maintains a solid financial base in the current year.

For reasons of transparency, the company has decided to report its income figures in both unadjusted and adjusted form (i.e. after excluding significant out-of-period items). Furthermore, the observations in the following section relate solely to the Group's continuing operations. The figures for the previous year have been adjusted to allow comparison.