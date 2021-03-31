 
DGAP-News CENIT AG realized sales of EUR 147.2 million and EBIT of EUR 3.6 million in fiscal year 2020

CENIT AG realized sales of EUR 147.2 million and EBIT of EUR 3.6 million in fiscal year 2020

31.03.2021 / 07:44
Stuttgart, March 31st, 2021 - 2020 was another difficult year for the CENIT Group, mainly due to the effects of the Corona pandemic. The sales of EUR k 170,000 and EBIT of EUR k 9,000 still expected at the beginning of the fiscal year could therefore not be achieved. This is mainly due to declining sales in the areas of software and services, but also to the global pandemic-related restrictions in important markets for CENIT. Nevertheless, group-wide sales of EUR k 147,240 and EBIT of EUR k 3,631 were achieved. This was possible primarily due to a good fourth quarter and appropriate measures taken in good time, such as investment restraint, cost discipline and division-related short-time work. Thus, it was also possible to refrain from crisis-related personnel measures.

Results in detail
During the 2020 business year, CENIT group generated sales revenues of EUR k 147,240 (prior year: EUR k 171,711/-14.3%). Sales of CENIT's proprietary software declined by -2.6% at EUR k 15,927 compared to EUR k 16,355. Sales revenues in CENITs consulting and services segment totaled EUR k 38,491 and thus declined by -22.2% on-year (2019: EUR k 49,486). Sales of third-party software decreased by around -12.4% to EUR k 92,513 (2019: EUR k 105,628).

The gross profit (operating output less cost of materials) amounted to EUR k 73,020 (2019: EUR k 86,742), representing a decrease of -15.8%.

CENIT achieved EBITDA in amount of EUR k 9,594 (2019: EUR k 15,238/-37.0%) and EBIT of EUR k 3,631 (2019: EUR k 9,195/-60.5%). Earnings per share were EUR 0.28 (2019: EUR 0.82).

Orders Development
During the 2020 business year, orders received by CENIT Group totaled EUR k 137,853 (2019: EUR k 165,545). Orders in hand on December 31, 2020 amounted to EUR k 37,836 (2019: EUR k 47,223).

Asset and Financial Situation
On the balance-sheet date, the company's equity capital was EUR k 42,723 (2019: EUR k 40,940), representing an equity ratio of 51.2% (2019: 45.8%). On the balance-sheet date, bank deposits and liquid assets totaled EUR k 26,056 (2019: EUR k 18,461). The operative cash flow was EUR k 12,278 (2019: EUR k 11,682). Furthermore, in 2020, cash and cash equivalents were mainly influenced by returns of leasing liabilities in amount of EUR k 3,508 and investments in the amount of EUR k 904.

