Medios AG: Successful financial year 2020

Significant sales growth in 2020 - strong fourth quarter

Outlook 2021: Sales expected to almost double to up to €1.2 billion and earnings to increase significantly in 2021

Focus on further acquisitions, digitization and sustainability

Berlin, March 31, 2021 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany, has published its Annual Report 2020. In the reporting year 2020, group sales increased by 21.2% to €626.5 million (previous year: €516.8 million) compared to the same period of the previous year, thus reaching a record level despite a difficult market environment. However, due to the COVID 19-related effects, consolidated earnings did not reach the previous year's level: Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* adjusted for extraordinary expenses amounted to €15.1 million (previous year: €17.7 million) and consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT)* adjusted for extraordinary expenses were around €12.0 million (previous year: €16.2 million). Medios carried out, or prepared, two forward-looking acquisitions in the year under review: Kölsche Blister GmbH expanded the company's business model to include the attractive service of blister packaging. With the acquisition of the specialized pharmaceutical wholesaler Cranach Pharma AG, which has since been completed, Medios has significantly strengthened its position as a full-range supplier in the Specialty Pharma segment. For the current fiscal year, Medios expects a significant increase in sales, for the first time exceeding one billion, to €1.2 billion, as well as a substantial jump in earnings.