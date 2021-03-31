adesso continues strong growth in 2020 in spite of pandemic, increasing sales to EUR 523.4 million and EBITDA to EUR 60.4 million / Forecast of further growth in 2021

adesso SE continued its strong growth in 2020 despite the pandemic, increasing its sales by 16 % to EUR 523.4 million. The vast majority of this growth, over 15 percentage points, was organic. Operating earnings (EBITDA) improved to an even greater extent, rising by 26 % to EUR 60.4 million. As a result, adesso surpassed the full-year sales forecast it raised in November and achieved EBITDA within the guidance corridor. Profitability, which is measured by the EBITDA margin, rose further to 11.5 % (previous year: 10.7 %). The IT Services segment in particular increased its contribution to business performance compared to the previous year thanks to solid capacity utilisation and additional working days, even though adesso's business - particularly in the second quarter - was impacted by the lockdown. All in all, the adesso business model and sector diversification proved to be resilient. Due to the positive business performance, the Executive Board proposes to increase the dividend per share with the approval of the Supervisory Board to EUR 0.52 (previous year: EUR 0.47), maintaining the distribution policy of past years. The Executive Board is planning for further growth in financial year 2021. The full-year forecast is for sales of over EUR 600 million and EBITDA exceeding EUR 72 million. The sale of subsidiary e-Spirit AG, which was only agreed on 19 March 2021, is not yet included in this forecast.

adesso's positive business performance in 2020 was achieved in difficult macroeconomic conditions in a sector environment of pandemic-related recession. Nevertheless, adesso managed to once again significantly surpass double market growth and generate a two-digit organic growth rate. The positive resilience effects associated with the coronavirus pandemic - such as additional digitalisation initiatives, savings effects and a customer base that was not affected as much by the pandemic as other areas of the economy - outweighed negative aspects such as intermittent weaknesses in capacity utilisation and the cancellation or postponement of projects. All of adesso's core industries were able to generate growth, with the exception of the Automotive core industry. Additional customer projects in the Health, Public Administration and Manufacturing Industry business areas made a significant contribution, recording year-on-year growth of over 30 %. Insurance generated a slight increase in sales, in spite of a decline in licence business with the in|sure Ecosphere product family compared to the exceptional previous-year figures.