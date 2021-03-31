Masterflex SE: B2DD optimization program proves effective, medium-term targets confirmed

- Consolidated revenue of EUR 71.9 million in 2020 at the upper end of the forecast range

- Group operating EBIT of EUR 3.2 million exceeds forecast for 2020

- "Back to Double Digit" optimization program on track, initial positive effects evident

- Medium-term targets confirmed with a sustained double-digit EBIT margin

Gelsenkirchen, March 31, 2021 - Masterflex SE (ISIN: DE0005492938) published its Annual Report for fiscal year 2020 today. In a fiscal year severely impacted by the corona pandemic, the Group succeeded in achieving the upper end of the forecast range for revenue and even exceeded its own targets for operating EBIT.

In total, the Masterflex Group generated revenue of EUR 71.9 million in fiscal year 2020. This is a 10.1% decline compared to the previous year's revenue of EUR 80.0 million, as expected. Activities in the aerospace, automotive and mechanical engineering sectors in particular were adversely affected by the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. By contrast, its performance in the medical technology sector was quite positive. Together with the activities in the food and pharmaceutical industries, this partly compensated for declines in revenue in areas more severely affected by the pandemic.

The combination of strict cost discipline together with the efficiency measures implemented as part of the "Back to Double Digit" (B2DD) optimization program enabled the Masterflex Group to partially compensate for the decline in revenue on the earnings side. As forecast, the Group's operating EBIT of EUR 3.2 million was below the previous year's figure of EUR 5.1 million, yet exceeded the forecast for the full year 2020, which foresaw operating EBIT in the range of EUR 1.0 million to EUR 2.5 million. Accordingly, the operating EBIT margin for the full year 2020 was 4.4%, compared to 6.3% the previous year. EBITDA reached EUR 7.9 million in the past twelve months, compared to EUR 9.7 million in the same period of the previous year. As expected, consolidated net profit as of December 31, 2020, was down on the same period of the previous year (EUR 2.5 million) at EUR 0.8 million.