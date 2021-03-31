 
checkAd

DGAP-News Masterflex SE: B2DD optimization program proves effective, medium-term targets confirmed

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.03.2021, 07:30  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: Masterflex SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
Masterflex SE: B2DD optimization program proves effective, medium-term targets confirmed

31.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Masterflex SE: B2DD optimization program proves effective, medium-term targets confirmed

- Consolidated revenue of EUR 71.9 million in 2020 at the upper end of the forecast range

- Group operating EBIT of EUR 3.2 million exceeds forecast for 2020

- "Back to Double Digit" optimization program on track, initial positive effects evident

- Medium-term targets confirmed with a sustained double-digit EBIT margin

Gelsenkirchen, March 31, 2021 - Masterflex SE (ISIN: DE0005492938) published its Annual Report for fiscal year 2020 today. In a fiscal year severely impacted by the corona pandemic, the Group succeeded in achieving the upper end of the forecast range for revenue and even exceeded its own targets for operating EBIT.

In total, the Masterflex Group generated revenue of EUR 71.9 million in fiscal year 2020. This is a 10.1% decline compared to the previous year's revenue of EUR 80.0 million, as expected. Activities in the aerospace, automotive and mechanical engineering sectors in particular were adversely affected by the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. By contrast, its performance in the medical technology sector was quite positive. Together with the activities in the food and pharmaceutical industries, this partly compensated for declines in revenue in areas more severely affected by the pandemic.

The combination of strict cost discipline together with the efficiency measures implemented as part of the "Back to Double Digit" (B2DD) optimization program enabled the Masterflex Group to partially compensate for the decline in revenue on the earnings side. As forecast, the Group's operating EBIT of EUR 3.2 million was below the previous year's figure of EUR 5.1 million, yet exceeded the forecast for the full year 2020, which foresaw operating EBIT in the range of EUR 1.0 million to EUR 2.5 million. Accordingly, the operating EBIT margin for the full year 2020 was 4.4%, compared to 6.3% the previous year. EBITDA reached EUR 7.9 million in the past twelve months, compared to EUR 9.7 million in the same period of the previous year. As expected, consolidated net profit as of December 31, 2020, was down on the same period of the previous year (EUR 2.5 million) at EUR 0.8 million.

Seite 1 von 4
Masterflex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Masterflex Kursziel Tausend !?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Masterflex SE: B2DD optimization program proves effective, medium-term targets confirmed DGAP-News: Masterflex SE / Key word(s): Annual Results Masterflex SE: B2DD optimization program proves effective, medium-term targets confirmed 31.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Masterflex …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home 2020 Jahresergebnis über Markterwartungen
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Stellungnahme des Vorstands der Eyemaxx Real Estate AG im Vorfeld der ...
DGAP-News: De Grey Mining Ltd.: Neue in Scherzone beherbergte Goldentdeckung in Gillies auf Farno JV
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Widerstandsfähiges Geschäft - vertrauensvoll in die Zukunft
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG achieves record results, announces cylindrical lithium-ion high-performance cell
DGAP-News: Prospect Resources Limited: Lycopodium erhält Auftrag für eine optimierte Machbarkeitsstudie
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Umsatz- und EBITDA-Wachstum im Corona-Jahr 2020. Dividendenerhöhung und optimistische ...
EQS-Adhoc: 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Shareholders approve all proposals
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
AURELIUS Group: AURELIUS übernimmt Bring Frigo von Posten Norge
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Masterflex SE: Optimierungsprogramm B2DD zeigt Wirkung, Mittelfristziele bestätigt (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Masterflex SE: Optimierungsprogramm B2DD zeigt Wirkung, Mittelfristziele bestätigt
15.03.21
Masterflex: Ergebnisqualität verbessert
11.03.21
Masterflex: „Die ersten positiven Effekte werden nun sichtbar”
11.03.21
DGAP-News: Masterflex SE übertrifft Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
11.03.21
DGAP-News: Masterflex SE exceeds earnings forecast for the 2020 financial year
11.03.21
DGAP-News: Masterflex SE übertrifft Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.03.21
3.034
Masterflex Kursziel Tausend !?