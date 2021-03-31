 
checkAd

Sinch AB (publ) Change in number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 07:30  |  20   |   |   

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

The total number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), reg. no 556882-8908, (“Sinch”) has changed during the month of March consequent upon the issue of 73,827 new shares upon exercise of warrants within the frame of the incentive programme adopted by the extraordinary general meeting held on 5 December 2016.

Subsequent to the exercise of warrants, the total number of shares and votes in Sinch as of 31 March 2021 amounted to 65,023,502.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CEST on March 31, 2021.

Attachment


Sinch Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sinch AB (publ) Change in number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ) Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH The total number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), reg. no 556882-8908, (“Sinch”) has changed during the month of March consequent upon the issue of 73,827 new shares upon exercise of warrants …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
Amarin Receives European Commission (EC) Approval for VAZKEPA to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk
GameStop Appoints Chief Growth Officer
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration