BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares
The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.
Close of business 30 Mar 2021.
Estimated NAV
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Estimated NAV
|€ 26.3212
|£ 22.9754
|Estimated MTD return
|-0.07 %
|-0.14 %
|Estimated YTD return
|1.49 %
|0.91 %
|Estimated ITD return
|163.21 %
|129.75 %
NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees
Market information
|Euro Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|€ 21.20
|N/A
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|-19.46 %
|N/A
|Sterling Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|N/A
|GBX 1,800.00
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|N/A
|-21.66 %
Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury
|Ordinary Shares
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|N/A
|N/A
|Average Price
|N/A
|N/A
|Range of Price
|N/A
|N/A
