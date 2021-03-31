The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 30 Mar 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 26.3212 £ 22.9754 Estimated MTD return -0.07 % -0.14 % Estimated YTD return 1.49 % 0.91 % Estimated ITD return 163.21 % 129.75 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 21.20 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -19.46 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -21.66 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A