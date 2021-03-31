Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini sets new medium-term ambitions and holds its 2021 Capital Markets Day

Capgemini sets new medium-term ambitions and holds its 2021 Capital Markets Day

Annual revenue growth of +7% to +9% at constant currency on average through 2025

Operating margin to reach 14% by 2025

Paris, March 31, 2021 – Capgemini announces today its new financial ambition for the medium term. The Group will, this afternoon from 2pm CET, hold a virtual Capital Markets Day dedicated to financial analysts and institutional investors where it will discuss its strategic direction.

Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group, said: “In recent years the Group raised its performance profile, demonstrated its resilience and agility and is now recognized as a digital transformation leader with strong credentials in cloud and data & AI.

The Group is ideally positioned to take advantage of the fast expanding use of technology across industries. We enter this new phase with a higher growth ambition. We aim to become the strategic partner of CxOs in our chosen industries, leveraging our leadership in Intelligent Industry and strong position in Customer First services.

I am especially proud of our commitment to ESG1 which is a top priority for the Group. I am confident in the Group’s future and its capacity to deliver sustainable and profitable growth, building on our passion for clients, our business and technology excellence, and our vibrant talent base.”

Focus on growth

The Group’s sustainable growth strategy is focused on delivering increased value to clients with an industry-driven approach. It will leverage the accelerating markets of Intelligent Industry (focused on Intelligent Products & Systems, Intelligent Operations and Intelligent Platforms & Ecosystems), and Customer First (focused on the relationship between Capgemini’s clients and their customers).

The rapid adoption of Cloud and Data/Artificial Intelligence will act as a significant growth driver across the Group’s entire portfolio of offerings.

Focus on profitability

Capgemini will maintain its strict execution discipline and aims to expand its operating margin.

The Group’s profitability will benefit directly from the increased value added by its portfolio of industry specific and innovative offerings.

The evolution towards new hybrid working models will enable Capgemini to deploy its “New Normal” operating model leading to additional cost savings and more efficient resource deployment.