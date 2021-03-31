 
checkAd

Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini sets new medium-term ambitions and holds its 2021 Capital Markets Day

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 07:30  |  53   |   |   

Media relations:
Florence Lièvre
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 71
florence.lievre@capgemini.com

Investor relations:
Vincent Biraud
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87
vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Capgemini SE!
Short
Basispreis 156,76€
Hebel 11,79
Ask 1,23
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 122,62€
Hebel 6,39
Ask 2,27
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Capgemini sets new medium-term ambitions and holds its 2021 Capital Markets Day

  • Annual revenue growth of +7% to +9% at constant currency on average through 2025
  • Operating margin to reach 14% by 2025

Paris, March 31, 2021 – Capgemini announces today its new financial ambition for the medium term. The Group will, this afternoon from 2pm CET, hold a virtual Capital Markets Day dedicated to financial analysts and institutional investors where it will discuss its strategic direction.

Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group, said: “In recent years the Group raised its performance profile, demonstrated its resilience and agility and is now recognized as a digital transformation leader with strong credentials in cloud and data & AI.

The Group is ideally positioned to take advantage of the fast expanding use of technology across industries. We enter this new phase with a higher growth ambition. We aim to become the strategic partner of CxOs in our chosen industries, leveraging our leadership in Intelligent Industry and strong position in Customer First services.

I am especially proud of our commitment to ESG1 which is a top priority for the Group. I am confident in the Group’s future and its capacity to deliver sustainable and profitable growth, building on our passion for clients, our business and technology excellence, and our vibrant talent base.”

Focus on growth

The Group’s sustainable growth strategy is focused on delivering increased value to clients with an industry-driven approach. It will leverage the accelerating markets of Intelligent Industry (focused on Intelligent Products & Systems, Intelligent Operations and Intelligent Platforms & Ecosystems), and Customer First (focused on the relationship between Capgemini’s clients and their customers).

The rapid adoption of Cloud and Data/Artificial Intelligence will act as a significant growth driver across the Group’s entire portfolio of offerings.

Focus on profitability

Capgemini will maintain its strict execution discipline and aims to expand its operating margin.

The Group’s profitability will benefit directly from the increased value added by its portfolio of industry specific and innovative offerings.

The evolution towards new hybrid working models will enable Capgemini to deploy its “New Normal” operating model leading to additional cost savings and more efficient resource deployment.

Seite 1 von 3
Capgemini Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini sets new medium-term ambitions and holds its 2021 Capital Markets Day Media relations:Florence LièvreTel.: +33 1 47 54 50 71florence.lievre@capgemini.com Investor relations:Vincent BiraudTel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87vincent.biraud@capgemini.com Capgemini sets new medium-term ambitions and holds its 2021 Capital …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
Amarin Receives European Commission (EC) Approval for VAZKEPA to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk
GameStop Appoints Chief Growth Officer
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Capgemini SE: Publication of the 2020 Universal Registration Document
26.03.21
Capgemini SE: Availability of the preparatory documents relating to the General Meeting
26.03.21
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini completes the acquisition of RXP Services
25.03.21
Capgemini Press Release// World Retail Banking Report 2021: To create new value, banks can adopt Banking-as-a-Service to embed finance in consumer lifestyles
18.03.21
Capgemini Press Release// Changes to the composition of Capgemini’s Board of Directors proposed to the 2021 Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be held behind closed doors
16.03.21
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini augments its 5G innovation program by opening additional '5G Labs' in France and India
09.03.21
Capgemini Press Release // Metropolitan Police Service chooses Capgemini as its strategic infrastructure services provider

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.07.20
9
Capgemini unmittelbar vor Ausbruch und neuem Allzeithoch