Voltalia decides to withdraw from Myanmar

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces its decision to withdraw from Myanmar due to the political and humanitarian crisis.

Voltalia has been present in Myanmar since 2018. Relying on the continued opening up of the country initiated a few years earlier, Voltalia supplies electricity to 156 telecom towers (representing less than 1% of the company's total production) generally isolated and not connected to the power grid, to ensure a better access to rural populations located in the regions of Bago and Irrawaddy.