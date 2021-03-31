 
CGG CGG Awarded Three Imaging Projects by BP

CGG Awarded Three Imaging Projects by BP

Paris, France – March 31, 2021

CGG has been awarded three major seismic imaging projects by BP, two from the deepwater Gulf of Mexico and one from offshore Trinidad & Tobago.

These projects will start in Q1/Q2 this year and complete with cloud delivery of the data no later than Q4 of 2021.

Utilizing CGG Cloud supercomputing, imaging specialists at CGG’s Houston subsurface imaging center will employ compute-intensive data-driven proprietary algorithms, such as time-lag full-waveform inversion and least-squares migration, to ensure timely delivery of the highest-quality images to better support renewal and development decisions.

Colin Murdoch, EVP, Geoscience, CGG, said: “This high-profile set of awards demonstrates client demand for our best-in-class technology and service. By consistently investing in our people, imaging technology innovation, and high-performance computing infrastructure during the pandemic crisis, CGG continues to provide an unmatched level of services and image quality as the recognized leader in high-end seismic imaging.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

  		 

