 
checkAd

Tetragon Financial Group Limited February 2021 Monthly Factsheet

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 07:55  |  43   |   |   

LONDON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Tetragon has released its Monthly Factsheet for February 2021.

- Net Asset Value: $2,450m
- Fully Diluted NAV Per Share: $26.23
- Share Price (TFG NA): $10.00
- Monthly NAV per share total return: -0.5%
- Monthly Return on Equity: -0.4%
- Most recent quarterly dividend: $0.10
- Dividend yield: 4.0%

Please refer to important disclosures on page 3 of the Monthly Factsheet.

Please click below to access the Monthly Factsheet.

February 2021 Factsheet

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a broad range of assets, including public and private equities and credit (including distressed securities and structured credit), convertible bonds, real estate, venture capital, infrastructure, bank loans and TFG Asset Management, a diversified alternative asset management business. Where appropriate, through TFG Asset Management, Tetragon seeks to own all, or a portion, of asset management companies with which it invests in order to enhance the returns achieved on its capital. Tetragon's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The company is traded on Euronext in Amsterdam N.V. and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information please visit the company's website at www.tetragoninv.com.

Tetragon:

 

Yuko Thomas

Investor Relations

ir@tetragoninv.com

Press Inquiries:

 

Prosek Partners

Pro-tetragon@prosek.com

 

United States

Andy Merrill and Ryan Fitzgibbon

+1 212 279 3115 ext. 216 and ext. 234

 

 

 

United Kingdom

Harriet Sloane

+44 7771 810 803

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.      

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tetragon Financial Group Limited February 2021 Monthly Factsheet LONDON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tetragon has released its Monthly Factsheet for February 2021. - Net Asset Value: $2,450m- Fully Diluted NAV Per Share: $26.23- Share Price (TFG NA): $10.00- Monthly NAV per share total return: -0.5% - Monthly …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
NiuSky Pacific Begins Operational Usage of Aireon Data
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Additional Indication for Vyxeos (daunorubicin and ...
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
Network Packet Broker Market Size To Reach USD 1007 Million By 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8% - Valuates ...
5G IoT Market worth $40.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Biotechs Working on Potential Preventive Measures and Cancer Treatments
Planon positioned in the Leaders Category for Integrated Workplace Management Systems by the IDC ...
NASDAQ listed B Corp, VivoPower valued at US$321m by Edison Group
Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Smart Shelves Market worth $7.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Smith+Nephew adds Movendo Technology's patient rehabilitation solution to Real Intelligence digital ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area