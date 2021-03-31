home24 SE: home24 posts record 2020, sets guidance for 2021 to revenue growth of 20% to 40% and a positive adjusted EBITDA margin up to 2%

Berlin, 31 March 2021 - home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") publishes its 2020 annual report today and reports a strong Q1 2021 trading, with continued positive order intake momentum. Order intake grew by c. 73% year-over-year in constant currency, driven by both segments with c. 80% in Europe and c. 48% in Brazil. As a significant part of the orders received in Q1 2021 will be delivered in the following months, this will also have a positive impact on revenues in the following quarter.

home24 posts record 2020, sets guidance for 2021 to revenue growth of 20% to 40% and a positive adjusted EBITDA margin up to 2%

