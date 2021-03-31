DGAP-News home24 SE: home24 posts record 2020, sets guidance for 2021 to revenue growth of 20% to 40% and a positive adjusted EBITDA margin up to 2%
|
DGAP-News: home24 SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast
home24 posts record 2020, sets guidance for 2021 to revenue growth
- Preliminary financial figures for 2020 confirmed with annual report publication:
- Significant annual revenue growth of 42% at constant currency to EUR 492 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA break-even with margin of 3%, a profitability improvement of 11%-points year-over-year.
- Positive annual cash flow even excluding capital increase.
- In Q1 2021, the trading momentum remains strong with currency-adjusted growth of the order intake of c. 73% year-over-year.
- Post capital increase in Europe in December 2020 and the IPO of the Brazilian subsidiary in February 2021, both segments are able to accelerate growth without losing core profitability.
- Outlook 2021: revenue growth rates in constant currency in the range of 20% to 40% and up to 2% adjusted EBITDA margin. This initial guidance for 2021 reflects both Q1 2021 trading and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be further detailed throughout the year.
Berlin, 31 March 2021 - home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") publishes its 2020 annual report today and reports a strong Q1 2021 trading, with continued positive order intake momentum. Order intake grew by c. 73% year-over-year in constant currency, driven by both segments with c. 80% in Europe and c. 48% in Brazil. As a significant part of the orders received in Q1 2021 will be delivered in the following months, this will also have a positive impact on revenues in the following quarter.
|Diskussion: Home24 - Onlinemöbelhandel mit fulminantem Börsenstart
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare