 
checkAd

DGAP-News home24 SE: home24 posts record 2020, sets guidance for 2021 to revenue growth of 20% to 40% and a positive adjusted EBITDA margin up to 2%

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.03.2021, 08:00  |  56   |   |   

DGAP-News: home24 SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast
home24 SE: home24 posts record 2020, sets guidance for 2021 to revenue growth of 20% to 40% and a positive adjusted EBITDA margin up to 2%

31.03.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

home24 posts record 2020, sets guidance for 2021 to revenue growth
of 20% to 40% and a positive adjusted EBITDA margin up to 2%

  • Preliminary financial figures for 2020 confirmed with annual report publication:
  • Significant annual revenue growth of 42% at constant currency to EUR 492 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA break-even with margin of 3%, a profitability improvement of 11%-points year-over-year.
  • Positive annual cash flow even excluding capital increase.
  • In Q1 2021, the trading momentum remains strong with currency-adjusted growth of the order intake of c. 73% year-over-year.
  • Post capital increase in Europe in December 2020 and the IPO of the Brazilian subsidiary in February 2021, both segments are able to accelerate growth without losing core profitability.
  • Outlook 2021: revenue growth rates in constant currency in the range of 20% to 40% and up to 2% adjusted EBITDA margin. This initial guidance for 2021 reflects both Q1 2021 trading and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be further detailed throughout the year.

Berlin, 31 March 2021 - home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") publishes its 2020 annual report today and reports a strong Q1 2021 trading, with continued positive order intake momentum. Order intake grew by c. 73% year-over-year in constant currency, driven by both segments with c. 80% in Europe and c. 48% in Brazil. As a significant part of the orders received in Q1 2021 will be delivered in the following months, this will also have a positive impact on revenues in the following quarter.

Seite 1 von 5
home24 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Home24 - Onlinemöbelhandel mit fulminantem Börsenstart
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News home24 SE: home24 posts record 2020, sets guidance for 2021 to revenue growth of 20% to 40% and a positive adjusted EBITDA margin up to 2% DGAP-News: home24 SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast home24 SE: home24 posts record 2020, sets guidance for 2021 to revenue growth of 20% to 40% and a positive adjusted EBITDA margin up to 2% 31.03.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home 2020 Jahresergebnis über Markterwartungen
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Stellungnahme des Vorstands der Eyemaxx Real Estate AG im Vorfeld der ...
DGAP-News: De Grey Mining Ltd.: Neue in Scherzone beherbergte Goldentdeckung in Gillies auf Farno JV
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Widerstandsfähiges Geschäft - vertrauensvoll in die Zukunft
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG achieves record results, announces cylindrical lithium-ion high-performance cell
DGAP-News: Prospect Resources Limited: Lycopodium erhält Auftrag für eine optimierte Machbarkeitsstudie
Tier 1 US LED Manufacturer selects AIXTRON's AIX G5+ C for Micro LEDs Micro LED technology is on ...
EQS-Adhoc: 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Shareholders approve all proposals
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
AURELIUS Group: AURELIUS übernimmt Bring Frigo von Posten Norge
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:15 Uhr
Home24 rechnet nach Rekordjahr weiter mit deutlichen Zuwächsen
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 vermeldet Rekordjahr 2020 und plant für 2021 mit einem Umsatzwachstum von 20 % bis 40 % und einer positiven, bereinigten EBITDA-Marge von bis zu 2 % (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 vermeldet Rekordjahr 2020 und plant für 2021 mit einem Umsatzwachstum von 20 % bis 40 % und einer positiven, bereinigten EBITDA-Marge von bis zu 2 %
30.03.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Westwing im Aufwind nach starkem Ausblick - Home24 steigen mit
30.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax steigt erstmals über 14 900 Punkte
26.03.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Brisante Pandemielage treibt Corona-Gewinner wie Zooplus an
26.03.21
Börse Stuttgart-News: Aktien weekly
26.03.21
Südzucker: Kaufsignal nach Bilanzvorlage - Trading-Tipp des Tages
22.03.21
Home24 nimmt nach der Korrektur wieder Fahrt auf - Trading-Tipp des Tages
09.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Rekordjagd des Dax geht weiter

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08:25 Uhr
322
Home24 - Onlinemöbelhandel mit fulminantem Börsenstart