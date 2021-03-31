WashTec AG: Solid earnings and improved financial position despite pandemic-driven decline in revenue

Revenue at €378.7m, prior year €436.5m

EBIT at €20.1m, prior year €36.3m; EBIT margin at 5.3%, adjusted EBIT margin at 6.8%

Free cash flow including lease payments at €36.9m, prior year €6.4m

Dividend proposal: 2020 €0.99, special dividend €1.31

Guidance 2021: stable revenue growth with significant increase in EBIT

Augsburg, March 31, 2021 - Group revenue declined 13.2% to €378.7m as a result of the worldwide economic slowdown driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The final quarter, with revenue of €109.3m (prior year: €127.3m), was better than expected as installations were able to be finished despite new lockdowns. Due to the decrease in revenue, however, mitigated by strict cost management and implementation of the performance program, EBIT decreased 44.6% to €20.1m (prior year: €36.3m). This includes €5.6m in one-time expenses. Adjusted for these effects, EBIT was €25.6m (adjusted EBIT margin: 6.8%).Free cash flow including lease payments increased to €36.9m compared to prior year (€6.4m) resulting mainly from the reduction in receivables, reduced investments, and cost control activities. The free cash flow performance indicator also includes increases and decreases in lease liabilities. Free cash flow after lease payments allows a more accurate assessment of the financial position of the group. Free cash flow after lease payments improved to €36.9m (prior year: €6.4m).Equity increased from €84.5m to €96.2m; the equity ratio improved to 39.4% (prior year: 30.7%).explained Dr. Ralf Koeppe, CEO of WashTec AG.