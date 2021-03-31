 
DGAP-News RIB Group announces its figures for the 2020 financial year: Group revenues increase significantly by 24.0% to EUR 254.6 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
RIB Group announces its figures for the 2020 financial year: Group revenues increase significantly by 24.0% to EUR 254.6 million

31.03.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

March 31, 2021

RIB Group announces its figures for the 2020 financial year: Group revenues increase significantly by 24.0% to EUR 254.6 million and operating EBITDA by 27.5% to EUR 65.3 million, operating EBITDA margin 25.6% (previous year: 24.9%)

 

- Annually recurring revenues (ARR) increase by 30.2% to EUR 146.6 million

- Share of ARR in total revenue 57.6% (previous year: 54.8%)

- Organic growth of recurring revenues (ARR) reaches 7.8%

- Operating EBITDA up 27.5% to EUR 65.3 million

- Operating EBITDA margin 25.6% (previous year: 24.9%)

- Cash flow from operating activities rises by 104.6% to EUR 71.2 million

Stuttgart, Germany, March 31, 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 4.0 cloud enterprise platform technology, today announced its key financial figures for the fiscal year 2020. Unless specifically indicated, the financial figures given relate exclusively to continuing operations.

Continuing strong revenue growth in fiscal year 2020

Consolidated revenues increased by 24.0% to EUR 254.6 million in fiscal year 2020 (previous year: EUR 205.4 million). In the past fiscal year, annually recurring revenues (ARR) again increased strongly by 30.2% to EUR 146.6 million (previous year: EUR 112.6 million). Non-recurring revenues also increased by 14.2% to EUR 51.9 million (previous year: EUR 45.4 million). Software and software-related revenues (ARR and NRR) thus increased by 25.6% to EUR 198.5 million (previous year: EUR 158.0 million). Organic growth in recurring revenues (ARR) amounted to 7.8%. Service revenues grew by 18.3% to EUR 56.1 million (previous year: EUR 47.4 million).

