JDC Group AG confirms positive figures and outlook - and wins TOP 100 award for Germany's innovation champions

DGAP-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Report JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG confirms positive figures and outlook - and wins TOP 100 award for Germany's innovation champions 31.03.2021 / 08:00

- Revenue grows by 10.2 percent to EUR 122.8 million in 2020

- EBITDA up significantly at EUR 5.1 million (or EUR 5.8 million after adjustment for non-recurring items) compared with EUR 4.2 million in 2019

- Further significant growth and higher earnings expected in 2021 and beyond

- JDC wins award for innovativeness: Germany's TOP 100 champion innovator



JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) has published its financial results for 2020, confirming the preliminary figures published on 8 March.

Earnings growth continues to accelerate

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the consolidated revenue increased by 10.2 percent to EUR 122.8 million in 2020 (2019: EUR 111.5 million). Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) showed significant growth at EUR 5.1 million, increasing to EUR 5.8 million after adjustment for non-recurring expenses of EUR 0.7 million for the head office move, remote working infrastructure and severance packages (2019: EUR 4.2 million). Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased to EUR 0.5 million - or EUR 1.2 million after adjustment for non-recurring expenses - also representing a marked improvement on the previous year (2019: EUR -0.1 million).

In the promising platform business (Advisortech segment), revenues grew by an even higher rate of 11.2 percent, to EUR 102.6 million (previous year: EUR 92.3 million). In the Advisory segment, revenues grew by around 3 percent to EUR 30.9 million, despite the pandemic (previous year: EUR 29.9 million).

The key financial figures 2020 were as follows:

2020 2019 Change Change [kEUR] [kEUR] abs. % Revenues 122.834 111.471 11.363 10,2 thereof Advisortech 102.579 92.285 10.294 11,2 thereof Advisory 30.859 29.910 949 3,2 Adjusted EBITDA 5.825 4.166 1.659 39,8 EBITDA 5.125 4.166 959 23,0 EBITDA-Margin [%] 4,2 3,7 Adjusted EBIT 1.197 -145 1.342 >100,0 EBIT 497 -145 642 >100,0 EBIT-Margin [%] 0,4 -0,1

Expansion of technical platform progressing