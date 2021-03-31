DGAP-News JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG confirms positive figures and outlook - and wins TOP 100 award for Germany's innovation champions
DGAP-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
JDC Group AG confirms positive figures and outlook - and wins TOP 100 award for Germany's innovation champions
- Revenue grows by 10.2 percent to EUR 122.8 million in 2020
- EBITDA up significantly at EUR 5.1 million (or EUR 5.8 million after adjustment for non-recurring items) compared with EUR 4.2 million in 2019
- Further significant growth and higher earnings expected in 2021 and beyond
- JDC wins award for innovativeness: Germany's TOP 100 champion innovator
JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) has published its financial results for 2020, confirming the preliminary figures published on 8 March.
Earnings growth continues to accelerate
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the consolidated revenue increased by 10.2 percent to EUR 122.8 million in 2020 (2019: EUR 111.5 million). Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) showed significant growth at EUR 5.1 million, increasing to EUR 5.8 million after adjustment for non-recurring expenses of EUR 0.7 million for the head office move, remote working infrastructure and severance packages (2019: EUR 4.2 million). Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased to EUR 0.5 million - or EUR 1.2 million after adjustment for non-recurring expenses - also representing a marked improvement on the previous year (2019: EUR -0.1 million).
In the promising platform business (Advisortech segment), revenues grew by an even higher rate of 11.2 percent, to EUR 102.6 million (previous year: EUR 92.3 million). In the Advisory segment, revenues grew by around 3 percent to EUR 30.9 million, despite the pandemic (previous year: EUR 29.9 million).
The key financial figures 2020 were as follows:
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Change
|[kEUR]
|[kEUR]
|abs.
|%
|Revenues
|122.834
|111.471
|11.363
|10,2
|thereof Advisortech
|102.579
|92.285
|10.294
|11,2
|thereof Advisory
|30.859
|29.910
|949
|3,2
|Adjusted EBITDA
|5.825
|4.166
|1.659
|39,8
|EBITDA
|5.125
|4.166
|959
|23,0
|EBITDA-Margin [%]
|4,2
|3,7
|Adjusted EBIT
|1.197
|-145
|1.342
|>100,0
|EBIT
|497
|-145
|642
|>100,0
|EBIT-Margin [%]
|0,4
|-0,1
Expansion of technical platform progressing
