Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces 150 New High Tech Jobs in Ireland

“This year HPE will celebrate a fifty year legacy of operations in Ireland, so I am delighted to be building on our strong history of investing in Ireland with today’s announcement of new jobs and operations in the country,” said Antonio Neri, President and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise . “Ireland has an incredible technology-focused economy and a highly skilled workforce, and our investment in the country will further develop the country as a critical market for HPE’s global business, as well as benefitting our customers, partners, team members and the citizens of Ireland.”

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced its plans to recruit 150 experienced technologists in Ireland over the next two years. The company has also named Galway as its European hub for cyber security operations and is establishing a new Hybrid Cloud Practice to help Irish customers accelerate their digital transformation. This strategic investment underscores HPE’s long-term commitment to Ireland and will enable the company to grow its operations and employee base in the country, increase its R&D, product development and global cyber security services, as well as continuing to make positive contributions to local communities.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said: “I’m really pleased to see that Hewlett Packard Enterprise is expanding its operations in Ireland by creating 150 highly skilled jobs over the next two years. It’s also great news that the company has chosen Galway for its European hub for cyber security operations.

“Hewlett Packard Enterprise has been long-established in Ireland and is a significant source of employment in both Galway and Kildare. This announcement demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to our country and shows that we have the right infrastructure and ecosystem to enable leading technology companies to grow and thrive. I wish the Hewlett Packard Enterprise team all the best with their expansion plans.”

Developing Ireland as a global center of excellence

To support Ireland’s continued growth as a strategic market for HPE’s global business, HPE plans to increase its workforce in Ireland with 150 new roles over the next two years. In particular, HPE will hire experienced talent with expertise in areas of critical importance to customers such as cyber security, software development, global R&D and cloud consulting. The jobs will be based at HPE’s sites in Galway and Kildare, but thanks to HPE’s Edge-to-Office initiative the majority of work can be carried out from flexible locations, thus opening up these roles to applicants from anywhere in the country.