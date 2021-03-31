 
Takeda Completes Sale of Its Japan Consumer Health Care Business Unit to Blackstone

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO:4502) (NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced the completion of its previously-announced sale of Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company Limited (“TCHC”) to Oscar A-Co KK, a company controlled by funds managed by The Blackstone Group Inc. and its affiliates (collectively “Blackstone”) for a total value of JPY 242.0 billion1. This divestment agreement was first announced in August 2020.

Following the transfer of shares, TCHC will be excluded from the scope of consolidation of Takeda2, and operates as Alinamin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (“Alinamin Pharmaceuticals”).

The divested portfolio included a variety of over-the-counter (“OTC”) medicines and health products that generated total revenues of over JPY 60.0 billion in fiscal year 2019. TCHC’s strong regional brands included Alinamin, its top selling product and Japan’s first vitamin B1 preparation, and Benza, a cold remedy. Takeda is confident that under Blackstone, Alinamin Pharmaceuticals will be well-positioned to continue growing and developing its product offerings in the years to come to address the evolving needs of consumers.

Takeda intends to use the proceeds from the sale to reduce its debt and accelerate deleveraging towards its target of 2x net debt/adjusted EBITDA within FY2021 – FY2023.

Takeda has sustained momentum in its divestiture strategy and has exceeded its $10 billion non-core asset divestiture target. Takeda has announced 12 deals since January 2019, for a total aggregate value of up to approximately $12.9 billion.

The sales price is currently anticipated to be approximately JPY 230.0 billion, subject to certain adjustments, including net debt and working capital of TCHC and Takeda Healthcare Products Company Limited as of March 31, 2021. With the completion of the transfer of shares, a pre-tax gain of approximately JPY 140.0 billion on the sale of shares of a subsidiary will be recognized, and Takeda anticipates Reported Net Profit attributable to owners of the Company to increase by approximately the same amount in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (FY2020). Since the gain on the sale of shares of the subsidiary relates to the divestiture of a non-core business, there will be no impact on Core Operating Profit or Core Net Profit.

