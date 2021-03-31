 
Saniona announces that the exercise period of warrants of series TO3 begins on April 6, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

March 31, 2021

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that the exercise period for the warrants of series TO3, which were issued in connection with Saniona’s rights issue and directed issue in the first quarter of 2020, will begin on April 6. The exercise period runs from April 6 until and including April 20, 2021.

The holders of warrants of series TO3 have the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Saniona for each warrant held at a price of SEK 25.00 per share. The subscription price has been determined within the interval of SEK 25.00-30.00 per share in accordance with the warrant terms based on the volume weighted average price of Saniona’s share during the period from and including March 17, 2021, to and including March 30, 2021. If all warrants of series TO3 are fully exercised, Saniona will be allocated approximately SEK 37 million (before issuing costs). The TO3 warrants will cease being traded on April 16, 2021.  The holders of warrants must apply for subscription of new shares, by exercising the warrants, no later than 5:00 p.m. CET, April 20, 2021.

“Saniona recently concluded our most successful year to date, during which we transformed our business model to maximize the value of our innovative medicines, raised SEK 567 million to fund our operations into the second half of 2022, and built our U.S. operations to facilitate access to the U.S. patients, physicians and financial markets that will be critical to our success,” said Rami Levin, President & CEO. “We started 2021 with the achievement of two important milestones: receiving orphan drug designation from the U.S. FDA for Tesomet in Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and gaining clarity on the the regulatory path forward for Tesomet in hypothalamic obesity (HO). Now we are continuing to build momentum and preparing to simultaneously initiate three clinical trials by mid year: two Phase 2b trials for Tesomet in hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome and a Phase 1 trial with SAN711 for rare neuropathic disorders. We remain in a strong position to advance our innovative treatments for rare diseases. We now invite shareholders to exercise warrants of series TO3, which will generate additional funding to further strengthen our position.”

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
Saniona Chairman J. Donald deBethizy and CEO Rami Levin, as well as additional members of the board and management, purchase Saniona shares in the open market
17.03.21
Saniona publishes its year-end report for 2020
15.03.21
Saniona Announces Oral Presentation of Tesomet Data in Hypothalamic Obesity at ENDO 2021
10.03.21
Saniona to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
08.03.21
Saniona Receives Feedback from U.S. FDA Providing a Regulatory Path Forward for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
03.03.21
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Prader-Willi Syndrome