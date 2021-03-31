 
checkAd

Long Term Incentive Plans for Executive Management and Other Key Employees in Pandora

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 08:00  |  31   |   |   

Today, Pandora A/S (“Pandora”) announces the annual grant of performance shares for 2021 under its Long-term incentive plan (“LTIP”), in accordance with its Remuneration Policy.

The LTIP provides for a target award of 25,144 shares (maximum: 50,288 shares) to Pandora’s Executive Management, conditional on performance (i.e., the award is in the form of Performance shares units (“PSUs”)).  In total, considering all participants (Executive Management and key employees) a target award of 160,000 shares (maximum: 320,000 shares) is provided under the LTIP in 2021.  The maximum award of shares to all participants under the LTIP in 2021 will only be made if the performance conditions set by the Board are achieved at or above stretch objectives.  Based on the reference share price of DKK 660.2 (the average price of Pandora’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen over the last five trading days of 2020), the target award to all participants is valued at DKK 106 million (maximum: DKK 211 million).  Pandora intends to use treasury shares to meet its obligations to deliver shares under the LTIP.

The PSUs will vest and be awarded as shares following the publication of Pandora's annual report for 2023, subject to fulfilment of the performance conditions in the range 0 – 200% of the target achievement.

For Executive Management the performance conditions are set out in the table below:

LTIP 2021 for
Executive Management: 		Weight Vesting % for achievement of performance conditions
Below
threshold 		At
threshold 		At
target 		At or above stretch
Performance conditions EPS1 50% 0% 0% 100% 200%
TSR2 50% 0% 50% 100% 200%
Total 100% 0% 25% 100% 200%
Shares awarded 0 6,286 25,144 50,288
Value at the reference share price 0 DKK 4.1m DKK 16.6m DKK 33.2m
  1. Pandora’s Earnings per share (EPS) for Financial Year 2023 will be assessed against objectives based on Pandora’s internal financial projections.
  2. Pandora’s relative Total shareholder return (TSR) will be ranked (over the period from December 2020 – December 2023) against a basket of 15 industry peer companies.  The threshold is a TSR ranking at median; the stretch is a TSR ranking at top quartile, and pro-rata in between.

5 YEARS’ PROGRAMME FOR EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

Seite 1 von 2
Pandora Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Long Term Incentive Plans for Executive Management and Other Key Employees in Pandora Today, Pandora A/S (“Pandora”) announces the annual grant of performance shares for 2021 under its Long-term incentive plan (“LTIP”), in accordance with its Remuneration Policy. The LTIP provides for a target award of 25,144 shares (maximum: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
Amarin Receives European Commission (EC) Approval for VAZKEPA to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Growth Officer
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Course of Annual General Meeting
09.03.21
Pandora Trading Update for February 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
389
Pandora - dänischer Schmuckhersteller