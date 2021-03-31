Long Term Incentive Plans for Executive Management and Other Key Employees in Pandora

Today, Pandora A/S (“Pandora”) announces the annual grant of performance shares for 2021 under its Long-term incentive plan (“LTIP”), in accordance with its Remuneration Policy.

The LTIP provides for a target award of 25,144 shares (maximum: 50,288 shares) to Pandora’s Executive Management, conditional on performance (i.e., the award is in the form of Performance shares units (“PSUs”)). In total, considering all participants (Executive Management and key employees) a target award of 160,000 shares (maximum: 320,000 shares) is provided under the LTIP in 2021. The maximum award of shares to all participants under the LTIP in 2021 will only be made if the performance conditions set by the Board are achieved at or above stretch objectives. Based on the reference share price of DKK 660.2 (the average price of Pandora’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen over the last five trading days of 2020), the target award to all participants is valued at DKK 106 million (maximum: DKK 211 million). Pandora intends to use treasury shares to meet its obligations to deliver shares under the LTIP.