Long Term Incentive Plans for Executive Management and Other Key Employees in Pandora
Today, Pandora A/S (“Pandora”) announces the annual grant of performance shares for 2021 under its Long-term incentive plan (“LTIP”), in accordance with its Remuneration Policy.
The LTIP provides for a target award of 25,144 shares (maximum: 50,288 shares) to Pandora’s Executive Management, conditional on performance (i.e., the award is in the form of Performance shares units (“PSUs”)). In total, considering all participants (Executive Management and key employees) a target award of 160,000 shares (maximum: 320,000 shares) is provided under the LTIP in 2021. The maximum award of shares to all participants under the LTIP in 2021 will only be made if the performance conditions set by the Board are achieved at or above stretch objectives. Based on the reference share price of DKK 660.2 (the average price of Pandora’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen over the last five trading days of 2020), the target award to all participants is valued at DKK 106 million (maximum: DKK 211 million). Pandora intends to use treasury shares to meet its obligations to deliver shares under the LTIP.
The PSUs will vest and be awarded as shares following the publication of Pandora's annual report for 2023, subject to fulfilment of the performance conditions in the range 0 – 200% of the target achievement.
For Executive Management the performance conditions are set out in the table below:
|
LTIP 2021 for
Executive Management:
|Weight
|Vesting % for achievement of performance conditions
|
Below
threshold
|
At
threshold
|
At
target
|At or above stretch
|Performance conditions
|EPS1
|50%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|200%
|TSR2
|50%
|0%
|50%
|100%
|200%
|Total
|100%
|0%
|25%
|100%
|200%
|Shares awarded
|0
|6,286
|25,144
|50,288
|Value at the reference share price
|0
|DKK 4.1m
|DKK 16.6m
|DKK 33.2m
- Pandora’s Earnings per share (EPS) for Financial Year 2023 will be assessed against objectives based on Pandora’s internal financial projections.
- Pandora’s relative Total shareholder return (TSR) will be ranked (over the period from December 2020 – December 2023) against a basket of 15 industry peer companies. The threshold is a TSR ranking at median; the stretch is a TSR ranking at top quartile, and pro-rata in between.
5 YEARS’ PROGRAMME FOR EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare