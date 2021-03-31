 
checkAd

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 08:00  |  14   |   |   

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") announces that 48,638,662 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ("shares") were issued and allotted on 30 March 2021 at a price of 110.1p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 104.0p grossed up by 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 21 October 2020).

These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £80 million, with an over allotment facility of £40 million, in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 tax years.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 15 April 2021.

Included within the allotment:

Mr John Hustler, the Chairman of the Company, was allotted 9,763 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 110.1p and his holding is now 102,458, representing 0.01% of the Company’s issued Ordinary share capital.

Mrs Jane O’Riordan, a director of the Company, was allotted 9,763 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 110.1p and her holding is now 89,150, representing 0.01% of the Company’s issued Ordinary share capital.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 1,117,094,762. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 7710 2800


Octopus Titan VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") announces that 48,638,662 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ("shares") were issued and allotted on 30 March 2021 at a price of 110.1p per share, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
Amarin Receives European Commission (EC) Approval for VAZKEPA to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Growth Officer
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:05 Uhr
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
29.03.21
Net Asset Value
24.03.21
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights
23.03.21
Issue of supplementary prospectus
19.03.21
Net Asset Value and Dividend Declaration
03.03.21
Close of Offer