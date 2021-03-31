 
Amryt Submits a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for Oleogel-S10* (Filsuvez)

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, March 31, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, today announces the completion of the rolling submission of a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (“FDA”) for Oleogel-S10 for the potential treatment of cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (“EB”).  EB is a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment.  

The NDA submission includes a request for Priority Review which can expedite the review process to six months following acceptance of the NDA submission. Previously Oleogel-S10 has been granted Orphan, Fast Track and Pediatric Rare Disease designation by the FDA.  The rolling submission of the NDA began on June 29, 2020.  

Based on FDA timelines, Amryt expects to receive notification if Priority Review has been granted and if the NDA has been accepted for filing in Q2 2021.

The NDA is supported by data from the EASE pivotal phase 3 trial in EB (“EASE”).  Amryt announced in October 2020 that the EASE study met its primary endpoint of accelerated healing of the target wound by day 45 in patients treated with Oleogel-S10 vs the control gel.

Dr Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, commented: Our NDA submission to the FDA marks another important milestone for Amryt as we progress our lead development candidate Oleogel-S10 with the regulatory authorities in both the US and Europe. Today’s news follows the recent validation of our MAA for Oleogel-S10 with the EMA.  These developments also represent a potentially important advancement for patients and families living with this rare and distressing disorder. We will continue to work closely with the respective regulatory authorities with the hope of bringing Oleogel-S10 to patients as soon as possible.”

* For the purposes of this announcement, we use the product name Oleogel-S10. Filsuvez has been selected as the brand name for the product but Amryt does not, as yet, have regulatory approval for Filsuvez to treat EB.

About Amryt
Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases.  Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.  

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
Amryt Announces Results from an Investigator Sponsored Study of Lomitapide in FCS
29.03.21
Amryt Announces Validation of its MAA by the EMA for Oleogel-S10* (Filsuvez)
23.03.21
Amryt Receives Positive Feedback from the FDA on the Path Forward for Myalept (metreleptin) Indication in Partial Lipodystrophy
22.03.21
Amryt Receives Reimbursement Approval from the French Ministry of Social Affairs and Health for Myalepta (metreleptin)
15.03.21
Director/PDMR Shareholding
12.03.21
Exercise of Options and Total Voting Rights
11.03.21
Exercise of Warrants & Issue of Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights
08.03.21
Director/PDMR Shareholding
08.03.21
Amryt and Medison Pharma Sign Distribution Agreement for Myalepta (metreleptin) in Canada

