Amryt Submits a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for Oleogel-S10* (Filsuvez)

The NDA submission includes a request for Priority Review which can expedite the review process to six months following acceptance of the NDA submission. Previously Oleogel-S10 has been granted Orphan, Fast Track and Pediatric Rare Disease designation by the FDA. The rolling submission of the NDA began on June 29, 2020.

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, March 31, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, today announces the completion of the rolling submission of a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (“FDA”) for Oleogel-S10 for the potential treatment of cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (“EB”). EB is a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment.

Based on FDA timelines, Amryt expects to receive notification if Priority Review has been granted and if the NDA has been accepted for filing in Q2 2021.

The NDA is supported by data from the EASE pivotal phase 3 trial in EB (“EASE”). Amryt announced in October 2020 that the EASE study met its primary endpoint of accelerated healing of the target wound by day 45 in patients treated with Oleogel-S10 vs the control gel.

Dr Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, commented: “Our NDA submission to the FDA marks another important milestone for Amryt as we progress our lead development candidate Oleogel-S10 with the regulatory authorities in both the US and Europe. Today’s news follows the recent validation of our MAA for Oleogel-S10 with the EMA. These developments also represent a potentially important advancement for patients and families living with this rare and distressing disorder. We will continue to work closely with the respective regulatory authorities with the hope of bringing Oleogel-S10 to patients as soon as possible.”

* For the purposes of this announcement, we use the product name Oleogel-S10. Filsuvez has been selected as the brand name for the product but Amryt does not, as yet, have regulatory approval for Filsuvez to treat EB.

About Amryt

Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.