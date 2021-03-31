African Gold Group Reports Continued Positive Metallurgy Recovery Results Demonstrating Sulphides are Treatable in CIL Oxide Plant

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“ AGG ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce updated test results from metallurgical testing on sulphide material from its flagship Kobada Project, in southern Mali. The results continue to advance the opportunity of increasing reserves without further drilling, by demonstrating sulphides can be processed through the oxide plant as designed in the feasibility study, thus generating a more robust mine plan with larger tonnage and increased gold output.

Comminution tests indicate a Bond Work Index (BBWi) of 13,5 Kwh/t with medium hardness sulphide and abrasiveness (Ai) of 0.2487

Cyanide consumption at 0.75 kg/t is a low-medium cyanide consumer and fits into current DFS plant design

Lime requirement of 0.38 kg/t indicate a very low lime consumption, meaning that operating costs for treating sulphides are expected to be low



Danny Callow, CEO, African Gold Group states:

“The ongoing results from a comprehensive sulphide metallurgical testing campaign continue to give us great confidence in the amenability of the Kobada sulphides to be treated easily through our existing Gravity and CIL process with very good recoveries. In addition, there appears to be no requirements for any change to the gravity and CIL process circuit to accommodate the sulphides. Work is underway to optimise the grinding requirement of the sulphides versus oxides, and these results are due out soon. This is the best we could have hoped for in terms of optimising the sulphide testwork, and this means that the process plant design already completed to an advanced detailed engineering level can accommodate the sulphides.”

“We are confident that we have a substantial sulphide resource below the oxides, and the results of this testwork will enable us to quickly convert a portion of the existing measured and indicated sulphide resources into reserves. Apart from a huge oxide upside opportunity, the addition of sulphides treatable through our existing plant design adds more value to the size of the Kobada project.”

The comprehensive metallurgical testing program was conducted by Maelgwyn South Africa (MSA) on composite samples from all defined mineral zones (north, south, and central domains) of the main shear zone.

The ongoing sulphide ore testwork program involved the following:

Optimised cyanidation testwork

Additional comminution studies to determine optimal grind size and abrasiveness of the ore

Optimised cyanidation testwork