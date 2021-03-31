 
checkAd

African Gold Group Reports Continued Positive Metallurgy Recovery Results Demonstrating Sulphides are Treatable in CIL Oxide Plant

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 08:00  |  24   |   |   

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce updated test results from metallurgical testing on sulphide material from its flagship Kobada Project, in southern Mali. The results continue to advance the opportunity of increasing reserves without further drilling, by demonstrating sulphides can be processed through the oxide plant as designed in the feasibility study, thus generating a more robust mine plan with larger tonnage and increased gold output.

Highlights from the metallurgical testing include:

  • Comminution tests indicate a Bond Work Index (BBWi) of 13,5 Kwh/t with medium hardness sulphide and abrasiveness (Ai) of 0.2487
  • Cyanide consumption at 0.75 kg/t is a low-medium cyanide consumer and fits into current DFS plant design
  • Lime requirement of 0.38 kg/t indicate a very low lime consumption, meaning that operating costs for treating sulphides are expected to be low

Danny Callow, CEO, African Gold Group states:

“The ongoing results from a comprehensive sulphide metallurgical testing campaign continue to give us great confidence in the amenability of the Kobada sulphides to be treated easily through our existing Gravity and CIL process with very good recoveries. In addition, there appears to be no requirements for any change to the gravity and CIL process circuit to accommodate the sulphides. Work is underway to optimise the grinding requirement of the sulphides versus oxides, and these results are due out soon. This is the best we could have hoped for in terms of optimising the sulphide testwork, and this means that the process plant design already completed to an advanced detailed engineering level can accommodate the sulphides.”

“We are confident that we have a substantial sulphide resource below the oxides, and the results of this testwork will enable us to quickly convert a portion of the existing measured and indicated sulphide resources into reserves. Apart from a huge oxide upside opportunity, the addition of sulphides treatable through our existing plant design adds more value to the size of the Kobada project.”

The comprehensive metallurgical testing program was conducted by Maelgwyn South Africa (MSA) on composite samples from all defined mineral zones (north, south, and central domains) of the main shear zone.

The ongoing sulphide ore testwork program involved the following:

  • Optimised cyanidation testwork
  • Additional comminution studies to determine optimal grind size and abrasiveness of the ore

Optimised cyanidation testwork

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

African Gold Group Reports Continued Positive Metallurgy Recovery Results Demonstrating Sulphides are Treatable in CIL Oxide Plant TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce updated test results from metallurgical testing on sulphide material from its flagship Kobada Project, in southern …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
Amarin Receives European Commission (EC) Approval for VAZKEPA to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Growth Officer
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration