Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 08:00  |  33   |   |   

Elis announces the availability of its 2020 Universal Registration Document

Saint-Cloud, March 31, 2021 – Elis filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document (document d’enregistrement universel) with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF), on March 30, 2020 under no. D.21-0228.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes:

  • the Annual Financial Report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the Company financial statements, the Management Board report and the related Statutory Auditors’ reports;
  • the Supervisory Board Report on corporate Governance;
  • information relating to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors,
  • the required information in relation to the share repurchase program.

The universal Registration Document is available for free to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded on the Company website:
https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information

The Universal Registration Document is also available (in French only) on the AMF's website: www.amf-france.org

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
 Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment


Wertpapier


