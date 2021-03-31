 
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj Review of Financial Statements 1 January – 31 December 2020

globenewswire
31.03.2021, 08:00   

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj Review of Financial Statements, March 31, 2021 at 9:00 am

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj Review of Financial Statements 1 January – 31 December 2020

This is a summary of Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj’s Financial Statements release January 1 – December 31, 2020. The full report is a pdf file attachment to this stock exchange release, and it is also available on the company's website at www.utgmix.com

YEAR 2020 IN BRIEF
UTG Mixing Group’s turnover from continuing operations from the period 1.1.-31.12.2020 was EUR 17,0 million (16.8 million) and its operating loss was EUR -0,3 million (profit 0,9 million). The loss for the fiscal year was EUR -1,7 million (profit 1,0 million). The operating loss includes non-recurring items of EUR 1.2 million. Comparable operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 1.0 million.  UTG Mixing Group’s continuing operations received new orders EUR 18,1 million (16,3 million) and the order backlog was at the end of the year EUR 7,4 million (6,2 million). The earnings per share from the Group’s continuing operations was EUR -0,03 (0,02).

July-December in brief
The turnover from continuing operations from July – December was EUR 8,9 million (9,0 million) and the operating loss was EUR -0,7 million (profit 0,8 million). New orders were EUR 9,2 million (6,7 million) and the order book stood at EUR 7,4 million (6.2 million).

Key Figures, continuing operations                          1-12 2020
12 months 		1-12 2019
12 months 		7-12 2020
6months 		7-12 2019
6 months 		1-6 2020
6 months 		1-6 2019
6 months
Turnover 16 954 16 849 8 875 9 043 8 079 7 806
Operating profit/loss -288 881 -694 840 406 41
Operation profit/loss % -2 % 5 % -8 % 9 % 5,0 % 0,5 %
             
Order backlog at the end of the period 7 438 6 214 7 438 6 214 7 197 8 529
Orders received 18 140 16 273 9 156 6 658 8 984 9 615

The figures are in thousand euros           

30.03.21
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj changes its financial reporting practice