This is a summary of Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj’s Financial Statements release January 1 – December 31, 2020. The full report is a pdf file attachment to this stock exchange release, and it is also available on the company's website at www.utgmix.com

YEAR 2020 IN BRIEF

UTG Mixing Group’s turnover from continuing operations from the period 1.1.-31.12.2020 was EUR 17,0 million (16.8 million) and its operating loss was EUR -0,3 million (profit 0,9 million). The loss for the fiscal year was EUR -1,7 million (profit 1,0 million). The operating loss includes non-recurring items of EUR 1.2 million. Comparable operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 1.0 million. UTG Mixing Group’s continuing operations received new orders EUR 18,1 million (16,3 million) and the order backlog was at the end of the year EUR 7,4 million (6,2 million). The earnings per share from the Group’s continuing operations was EUR -0,03 (0,02).

July-December in brief

The turnover from continuing operations from July – December was EUR 8,9 million (9,0 million) and the operating loss was EUR -0,7 million (profit 0,8 million). New orders were EUR 9,2 million (6,7 million) and the order book stood at EUR 7,4 million (6.2 million).

Key Figures, continuing operations 1-12 2020

12 months 1-12 2019

12 months 7-12 2020

6months 7-12 2019

6 months 1-6 2020

6 months 1-6 2019

6 months Turnover 16 954 16 849 8 875 9 043 8 079 7 806 Operating profit/loss -288 881 -694 840 406 41 Operation profit/loss % -2 % 5 % -8 % 9 % 5,0 % 0,5 % Order backlog at the end of the period 7 438 6 214 7 438 6 214 7 197 8 529 Orders received 18 140 16 273 9 156 6 658 8 984 9 615

The figures are in thousand euros