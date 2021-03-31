 
checkAd

EQT AB's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2020 published

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 08:15  |  35   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB (publ) has today published its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2020. The report is available at www.eqtgroup.com.

The Annual and Sustainability Report for 2020 highlights how EQT works to put its purpose, to future-proof companies and make a positive impact, into practice. The report describes how EQT aims to contribute to a more inclusive and cleaner world through an active ownership philosophy, a thematic and sector-based investment approach and a well-defined and integrated sustainability agenda.

EQT AB's Annual Shareholders' Meeting is scheduled to take place on 2 June 2021 and notice to the meeting will be given in due course.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

Nina Nornholm, Head of Communications, +46 70 855 03 56

EQT Shareholder Relations, shareholderrelations@eqtpartners.com

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 31 March 2021. 

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization solely focused on active ownership strategies. With a Nordic heritage and a global mindset, EQT has a track record of almost three decades of delivering consistent and attractive returns across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. Uniquely, EQT is the only large private markets firm in the world with investment strategies covering all phases of a business' development, from start-up to maturity. EQT has raised more than EUR 84 billion since inception and had as of 31 December 2020 more than EUR 52 billion in assets under management across 17 active funds within two business segments - Private Capital and Real Assets.

With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does.

The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices in 17 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America with more than 700 employees.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

Follow EQT on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-ab-s-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2020-published,c3317574

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3317574/1395598.pdf

EQT AB Annual and Sustainability Report 2020



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQT AB's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2020 published STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - EQT AB (publ) has today published its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2020. The report is available at www.eqtgroup.com. The Annual and Sustainability Report for 2020 highlights how EQT works to put its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
NiuSky Pacific Begins Operational Usage of Aireon Data
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Additional Indication for Vyxeos (daunorubicin and ...
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
Network Packet Broker Market Size To Reach USD 1007 Million By 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8% - Valuates ...
5G IoT Market worth $40.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Grünenthal and Averitas Pharma announce initiation of Phase III study with QUTENZA to prepare ...
Biotechs Working on Potential Preventive Measures and Cancer Treatments
Planon positioned in the Leaders Category for Integrated Workplace Management Systems by the IDC ...
Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Smart Shelves Market worth $7.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Smith+Nephew adds Movendo Technology's patient rehabilitation solution to Real Intelligence digital ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area