Sensorion Senior Management to Attend Four Conferences in April 2021

Sensorion’s Chief Business Officer, Juergen Heitmann , will present the company’s strategy at the 2021 edition of the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean, taking place virtually on April 6-9, 2021. The presentation will be available on demand.

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, today announces the participation of members of the company’s senior management team in four investor and R&D conferences being held virtually during April 2021.

Date: Tuesday, April 6 – Friday, April 9, 2021

Event: Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean

CEO Nawal Ouzren will present an overview of Sensorion’s strategy at the Solebury Trout European Biotech Investor Days 2021, being held virtually on April 7-8 2021. Nawal Ouzren will also be available for 1:1 meetings online throughout the conference.

Date: Tuesday, April 7- Wednesday, April 8, 2021

Presentation: Tuesday, April 7, 2.30 pm EDT (8.30 pm CEST)

Event: Solebury Trout European Biotech Investor Days 2021

Sensorion’ management team will participate in the 5th Chardan Annual Manufacturing Summit on April 26-27, 2021 and will be available for 1:1 meetings online throughout the conference.

Date: Monday, April 26 – Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Event: 5th Chardan Annual Manufacturing Summit

CEO Nawal Ouzren will participate in the 13th Kempen Healthcare Life Sciences conference, an investor meeting will be held virtually on April 28, 2021. Nawal Ouzren will be available for 1:1 meetings online throughout the conference.

Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Event: Kempen Healthcare Life Sciences conference (Cell, Gene and RNA based companies stream)

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. Sensorion has launched three gene therapy programs, currently at preclinical stage, aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin, hearing loss related to gene target GJB2 as well as Usher Syndrome Type 1 to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is potentially uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

www.sensorion.com

Label: SENSORION

ISIN: FR0012596468

Mnemonic: ALSEN

