Hyatt Announces Significant Brand Expansion Plans in India

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 08:30  |  33   |   |   

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced plans to grow its brand footprint in India – one of Hyatt’s top three growth markets globally – by more than 70% by 2023. With over 20 executed managed and franchised agreements, Hyatt will add more than 3,600 keys to its existing portfolio of 32 Hyatt-branded hotels across eight distinct brands in the country, including the Andaz, Alila, Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, and Hyatt Place brands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005890/en/

Rendering of Hyatt Regency Dehradun lobby lounge (Photo: Business Wire)

Rendering of Hyatt Regency Dehradun lobby lounge (Photo: Business Wire)

This ambitious growth in India is fueled by an ever-increasing demand from guests, World of Hyatt members, customers, and owners to offer unique and differentiated hotel experiences. This announcement signals significant intentional growth plans for Hyatt, bringing the number of Hyatt-branded hotels in India to more than 50 by the end of 2023, resulting in a more diverse portfolio of hotel offerings in new and existing markets.

“Hyatt remains focused on thoughtfully accelerating its brand growth and momentum by transforming the hotel landscape in India with planned openings in some of the most frequented and desirable destinations in the country,” said Dhruva Rathore, Hyatt’s vice president real estate & development, India. “Hyatt’s pipeline in India reflects a thoughtful growth strategy by expanding into new markets and leisure destinations that are relevant to our guests and customers. We are thrilled to collaborate with a number of new and existing owners to bring these exciting projects to fruition. We are also focused on expanding our independent collection portfolio by teaming up with owners and developers who are eager to leverage our global distribution network and World of Hyatt loyalty program.”

In 2021, Hyatt plans to primarily expand its Hyatt Regency and Hyatt Place brands. The Hyatt Regency brand, which continues to drive Hyatt’s brand growth in India, will enter two new markets with Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansoravar, and Hyatt Regency Trivandrum. The Hyatt Place brand will enter four new markets with Hyatt Place Bodh Gaya, Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar, Hyatt Place Vadodara, and Hyatt Place Bharuch.

