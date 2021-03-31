 
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes its Annual Report for 2020

Hørsholm, Denmark (31 March 2021) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announces the issuance of its Annual Report for 2020. The report is available as an attached document and on the Company’s website.

Comment from CEO Steve Carchedi

Steve Carchedi, CEO of Allarity Therapeutics, stated, “2020 was a year filled with unforeseen challenges, but despite that, I pleased to report that we continue to advance our three priority programs as 2021 progresses. Two of them, IXEMPRA and stenoparib, are in Phase 2 clinical trials with enrollment of patients expanding during this year.  Our lead program, dovitinib, is advancing towards filing of a New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. FDA this year seeking approval for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Looking beyond our cancer pipeline, we are now awaiting the outcome of the preclinical testing of stenoparib’s anti-viral properties against the British and South African variants of Coronavirus. All this is a result of the great effort we made in 2020 to align the Company’s efforts with our strategy, mapped out in the end of 2019.  Those efforts included implementing robust financial controls, simplifying the ownership structure of our key assets, and out-licensing two other assets, LiPlaCis and 2X-111, to Smerud Medical Research.  We also relaunched the Company with a suitable name and corporate identity. As a result, today Allarity is positioned as one of the key future contributors to realizing the promise of personalized cancer care.”

Fourth quarter (2020-10-01 to 2020-12-31)

  • Consolidated group revenue amounted to 0 MDKK (0.3 MDKK).
  • Consolidated group loss before depreciation amounted to -24.7 MDKK (-20.4 MDKK).
  • Consolidated group loss before net financials amounted to -24.9 MDKK (-35.1 MDKK).
  • Consolidated group loss before taxes amounted to -27.4 MDKK (-110.4 MDKK)
  • Consolidated net result amounted to -20.2 MDKK (-79.1 MDKK).

Full year 2020 (2020-01-01 to 2020-12-31)

  • Consolidated group revenue amounted to 0 MDKK (0.8 MDKK).
  • Consolidated group loss before depreciation amounted to -59.0 MDKK (-66.5 MDKK).
  • Consolidated group loss before taxes amounted to -59.1 MDKK (-174.9 MDKK).
  • Consolidated net loss amounted to -47.7 MDKK (-138.1 MDKK).
  • Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) amounted to -0.29 DKK (-2.08 DKK).

2019 numbers in brackets.

