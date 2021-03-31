 
Brunel’s Momentum Strategy update for post-Covid profitable growth acceleration and the next phase of development

Amsterdam, 31 March 2021 – Today at its first-ever Capital Markets Event, Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexible specialist workforce solutions, will present an update on its strategy and growth plans for the period 2021 - 2025.

Highlights Strategy Update 2021 – 2025

  • Brunel enters the next phase of development with a leaner and more disciplined organization providing for enhanced operating leverage

  • Well-positioned to take advantage of post-Covid market momentum with increased demand for specialists and engineering solutions for a more sustainable world

  • New growth strategy based on four value drivers: (i) Diversification; (ii) Specialization; (iii) Capability building; (iv) Disciplined execution; enabled by a global operational steering model and further accelerated through M&A

  • Matched capital allocation plan with a dividend policy revised upwards to 60-100% pay-out

  • New set of medium term objectives and key metrics introduced to underline ambition, track strategic progress and performance delivery

Jilko Andringa, CEO of Brunel International N.V.:For Brunel we now see several things coming together at the same time. There will be a post-Covid market recovery and new momentum for change with the digital and energy transition significantly gaining traction across many of the global industries we serve. Investment planning by clients in key markets such as renewables, future mobility, oil & gas and life sciences is starting to ramp up again. All these developments imply an ever greater need for engineers and engineering solutions in the years to come. Given our pool of more than 12,000 skilled specialists combined with our global network, we are uniquely positioned to benefit from these trends as we are on the verge of our next phase of development.

Over the past few years, our team has worked hard to lay the foundation for this next phase. We have established a leaner, more agile and disciplined organization. 2020 was in fact an unexpected but successfully passed test for this. It demonstrated our enhanced operating leverage and showed that we were able to protect our margins by trimming down our cost base faster than our revenue decline.

With the fundamental and ongoing shift to a more sustainable world, the new market momentum and our more agile organization in place, this is the right time for us to gear up our strategy, accelerate our growth and margin expansion. We believe our prospects for the years to come are better than ever. Our new medium term objectives underline our ambitions to create a better and more sustainable future for our clients and our professionals and demonstrate the potential of Brunel’s unique and future-proof business model.”

